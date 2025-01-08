Dak Prescott’s Fiancé Sarah Jane Ramos Says Goodbye to Cowboys Season in All-Denim Look, Leather Heeled Boots
Sarah Jane Ramos is embracing the all-denim look, showing that this classic ensemble is not going anywhere anytime soon.
For her latest Instagram post, shared on Monday, Jan. 6, the fiancé of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sported a light wash denim blue oversized button-down that should be a staple in everyone’s closets. Her easy-to-achieve look was completed by light-wash denim jeans. And while it would’ve been a blast from the ‘90s past to see Ramos rock denim boots to match, she instead opted for sophisticated black leather short boots to tie it all together, adding a layer of formality to the overall ‘fit.
Ramos’s outfit certainly is a show-stopper, but it’s her beautiful daughter’s outfit that is particularly adorable as her baby Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, “MJ,” who turns 1 year old in March, matched in the family’s favorite color—Cowboys blue. The sweet duo also posed with friend, iHeartMedia’s Ali Neglio and her daughter.
“Until next year 💙💙💙,” Ramos captioned her IG carousel shared with her 123,000 followers, saying goodbye to the Cowboys’ NFL season after the team lost to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 5. The Texas team was eliminated from playoffs contention back in December.
“Such a beautiful family. Until next year DC4L 💙💙,” a fan mentioned.
“I need those boots 💙😍,” one comment wrote.
“Thanks Dallas Cowboys! Next year will be a better year for us!!💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍,” one comment expressed in support of the football team.
Although the Cowboys didn’t go as far as Ramos and fans hoped they would this time around, it was a tough season, with Prescott suffering an injury in November and having to sit out the rest of the games. Now, during the team’s offseason, the fan-favorite couple is in the middle of preparing for baby number two.
Ramos and Prescott are excited to bring another baby girl into the world. “Obviously parenting brings a new element to your relationship because it’s not about you two anymore, the priority is your child,” Ramos told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “But [parenting] makes you understand your partner on such a deeper, emotional level, and it’s definitely brought us even closer. It’s a blessing.”
Amid their second pregnancy, the duo is also likely preparing for their wedding after getting engaged in October 2024.
2025 is certainly going to be filled with bountiful blessings for Ramos and Prescott. As the year continues to roll out, the couple’s journey will be an absolute delight to watch.