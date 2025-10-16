Denise Bidot Nails Courtside Fashion in Yellow Halter Top, Baggy Jeans at Knicks Game
Denise Bidot is officially in her New York City era—and she’s making a stylish entrance. The 2025 SI Swimsuit model attended the Knicks vs. Wizards game at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 13, where the home team fell 120–103, but all eyes were on Bidot’s head-turning look.
She stunned in a cropped sunshine-yellow halter top with a daring keyhole cut-out that put her curves and cinched waist on full display. Bidot paired the summery top with light-wash baggy jeans and tossed a silver Alo track jacket over her shoulders for a relaxed yet polished touch.
Her glam was totally on point, too. The 39-year-old rocked glossy skin, full lashes and her signature glowy beat, accessorized with oversized silver hoop earrings and a pair of sparkly bedazzled sunglasses that added a dose of courtside cool. She captioned her carousel post from the outing, “Besitos desde NYC 🧡”—or “kisses from NYC.”
“She’s back!!! 🗽💙,” one fan commented.
“Hey cutie!!!!” Dylana Suarez exclaimed.
“You are that girl in all ways and I’m so here for it 🫶💎,” another user chimed in.
Rooftop vibes and a new chapter
The photo drop wasn’t just game night snaps. Bidot included a soft, moody rooftop photo that caught the twinkling city lights behind her, showing off her luminous glam and fresh energy in the city. The move marks a new chapter for the Puerto Rican-American model, who recently relocated and has been attending a string of brand events, private dinners and glam nights out.
The courtside post is just the latest example of how Bidot blends comfort, confidence and statement-making style in her day-to-day outfits. Whether it’s a tailored set, cheeky bikini or a lived-in jeans moment, the mom of one continues to be one of the most dynamic—and relatable—figures in fashion.
From Jamaica to MSG
This spring, she made her rookie debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue after manifesting a feature in the magazine for four years. Shot by photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica, her photo shoot and inspiring messaging made waves across social media.
“I get really excited to work with brands that are unafraid to try something bold; both in their creative concepts and in their castings,” Bidot shared. “In a day and age where it’s easy to simply do the same thing over and over, I appreciate and enjoy both supporting and working with brands that stay authentic and leave a social footprint that I can be proud of.”
Since then, she’s continued to champion confidence, representation and style—both in front of the camera and in her everyday life.