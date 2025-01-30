Meet Denise Marie Bidot, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Rookie
Denise Marie Bidot is known as a pioneer in the modeling industry, opening doors for plus-size models through her many accomplishments. She now gifts her talents to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the brand’s 2025 issue. Featured as a rookie, Bidot is on set in Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai alongside incredible women such as Ming Lee Simmons and more names to be announced.
SI Swimsuit is thrilled to welcome Bidot to the brand. Though her full gallery of images will be released at a later date, we’re excited to share her first official photo and behind the scenes sneak peeks today. In the meantime, we’re breaking down why Bidot is such a powerhouse you need to know.
Bidot’s presence in the magazine is overdue as she truly goes hand-in-hand with our values. Both the model and the brand aim to not only celebrate women but also challenge the status quo. “I get really excited to work with brands that are unafraid to try something bold; both in their creative concepts and in their castings,” Bidot shares. “In a day and age where it’s easy to simply do the same thing over and over, I appreciate and enjoy both supporting and working with brands that stay authentic and leave a social footprint that I can be proud of.”
Bidot’s modeling journey
Before becoming an icon in the modeling industry, Bidot had her sights set on acting. When that didn't come to fruition, Bidot turned to beauty and makeup and thought that would be her career path forever. However, as fate would have it, she was then discovered by a photographer to model.
Her early beginnings with modeling included gigs with brands like Forever 21, Old Navy, Target and Nordstrom. In the years since, she’s added more amazing companies to her résumé, such as Olay, Elomi Lingerie and Tribe 35. As for her future, Bidot hopes that it includes collaborations with brands she’s always wanted to work with. And, as expected from this go-getter, she’s never really let go of that acting dream.
“I think SKIMS always gets it right,” Bidot expresses. “Would love to collab/work with them sometime. I also have always wanted to act and do movies so recently I got myself in some acting classes. But another dream of mine is to work with the Food Network to some capacity. Not sure how yet, still working on that plan.”
Who is Bidot behind the camera?
Mother to one daughter, Joselyn Adams, Bidot takes a lot of pride in motherhood. She has spoken out about how much she is willing to do for her daughter, while also acknowledging that motherhood is far more than what meets the eye. All the more reason why she makes it a point to celebrate mothers as wonderful as she is.
“As a mother, there is nothing I wouldn’t do for my daughter. The thought of having to fight to keep your family together might be unimaginable, but unfortunately it is the truth for so many,” Bidot wrote on Instagram in 2019. “These #phenomenalmothers deserve our unconditional support, and I’m proud to stand in solidarity with all moms & families.”
In addition to motherhood, she spends her time traveling and trying different foods and recipes. Jetting off to different locations is also Bidot’s best excuse to try on various new styles and outfits.
Last but certainly not least, Bidot dedicates time to supporting charities. One of her favorites, This Is About Humanity, aims to assist families who have been separated at the United States-Mexico border by providing support or any supplies they may need. “I have seen them do absolutely inspiring work, and have joined them on service trips to shelters across the border,” she says.
The rest is still unwritten for Bidot, but so long as she is connected with her values and the things she loves, she’s sure to enjoy whatever the future holds for her.
“[There’s] no better feeling than organically working with brands you already love because your audience can always tell,” she states. “I think actually liking the product is so important, at least for me. That makes everything else a lot easier and allows you to create content your audience will enjoy because they can see you enjoy it for real. The camera doesn’t lie.”