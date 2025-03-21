From Cartagena’s Streets to Bali’s Beaches: How Dessy Hairis Draws Global Inspiration for Bydee’s Designs
For Women’s History Month, we’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Dessy Hairis didn’t set out to build a swimwear empire—she just wanted to make bikinis she loved and couldn’t find in stores. What started as a fun side project quickly turned into Bydee, an Australian label renowned for its dreamy designs, thoughtful, feminine details and eco-conscious ethos.
“I never imagined it would grow into what it is today,” Hairis tells SI Swimsuit. “It’s been a journey of trusting my instincts, learning from challenges and embracing every opportunity to grow.”
Inspired by her Mediterranean roots and an obsession with swimwear, Hairis poured her passion into Bydee’s pieces—each one hand-tailored and designed to celebrate the feminine form. But her mission goes beyond aesthetics.
“I want to encourage women to back themselves, take risks, and not be afraid of doing things differently,” she says. “There’s so much power in leaning into your unique perspective and creating something that feels authentic.”
From vibrant prints to delicate beading, the brand’s designs tell a story of confidence, comfort, and style—one that’s rooted in both creativity and conscious choices. Hairis founded Bydee in 2013, and to this day, her favorite lesson learned is that “you don’t need to have it all figured out to start, you just need to be passionate, stay true to your vision and be willing to evolve along the way.”
Belize Top in Violetta, $79 and Mykonos Bottom in Violetta, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
The inspirations behind the designs
For Hairis, travel isn’t just a hobby—it’s the heart of her creativity. Bydee’s collections are infused with the vibrant colors, rich textures and cultural energy she’s absorbed from her global adventures.
“Our [upcoming] collection, Viva La Vida, is a true celebration of Colombia’s vibrant culture, especially the energy and color of Cartagena,” Hairis says. The lively city inspired several standout prints, including Tempo, a design that echoes the rhythm and heartbeat of Cartagena’s bustling streets.
Another standout is La Ceiba, a floral, hand-painted print that captures the tropical beauty of Colombia’s coastline. Meanwhile, the Cartagena print brings the city’s bold architecture to life with bright, conversational patterns.
The Thalassa design, Hairis’s personal favorite, holds special meaning. “It features elements hand-painted by myself alongside our designer Emelia and is completely hand-beaded by our talented team in Bali,” she explains. “It’s a story of craftsmanship and creativity, and it feels truly unique and fresh to the market.” Shop the top ($139) and bottoms ($99).
Sustainability and style in harmony
Creating beautiful swimwear goes hand in hand with making responsible choices, and Hairis knows that. Sustainability has been woven into Bydee’s DNA from the start, with every step of the design process carefully considered.
“We believe that creating high-quality pieces shouldn't come at the cost of the planet,” Hairis says. Bydee has partnered with REPREVE®, a sustainable fiber made from post-consumer materials, to ensure its swimwear is both stylish and eco-conscious. But the brand’s commitment goes beyond fabrics. Bydee has eliminated plastic from its imports and exports, instead opting for corn starch and compostable packaging to minimize its environmental impact. Hairis also embraces mindful purchasing practices, encouraging shoppers to invest in pieces designed to last.
“Balancing eco-conscious initiatives with style and quality is about making considered choices at every level of our business,” she explains. “It’s our way of ensuring that every Bydee piece is not only designed to be cherished but created with care for the planet too.”
Expanding Bydee to jewelry and beyond
Bydee’s signature swimwear designs have always included intricate details and feminine touches, so when Hairis expanded the brand into jewelry last August, it felt like a natural evolution. The goal was to create jewelry that feels elevated and noticeable while remaining cost-effective and maintaining the brand‘s high-quality standards.
“[Customers] were always asking how they could get their hands on similar pieces to complete their Bydee looks, so launching jewelry felt like an easy and exciting decision,” she explains. “Especially with our love for detail and creating pieces that tell a story.”
The collection is designed to complement Bydee’s resort-ready swimwear, with versatile gold pieces that transition seamlessly from beach to bar. “I love accessorizing swimwear,” Hairis adds. “Statement jewelry is such an effortless way to elevate a vibe and feel instantly polished.”
Each piece is meticulously crafted using 14k gold plating on a brass base, adorned with a mix of synthetic and natural stones like Indian Agate, Carnelian and Lapis.
“I wanted each design to feel like an extension of the collection,” Hairis says. “Whether you’re by the pool or styling it into an everyday outfit.
Athens Maxi Dress in Zephyrus, $189 (us.bydeeaus.com)
Female Founder Q&A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
One of the best pieces of advice I’ve received is to trust the process and embrace the unknown. Building Bydee has taught me that growth comes from stepping outside your comfort zone and leaning into challenges—even when the path isn’t clear. It’s about being adaptable, staying true to your vision and knowing that every experience, good or bad, shapes you for what’s next.
Surrounding myself with people who align with Bydee’s values has also been fundamental to our growth. Bydee wouldn’t be what it is today without our incredible team. Each person brings passion, creativity and dedication, and that collective energy continues to drive us forward.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
I wish I knew just how much personal growth comes with building a brand. When I started Bydee, I was so focused on the creative side—designing and sharing pieces I loved—but I quickly learned that running a business requires wearing many hats. From navigating unknowns to managing a team and making tough decisions, it’s been a constant evolution.
I also wish I had realized earlier how important it is to build and lean into a strong support network. The early stages can feel isolating, and having people around who understand your vision makes such a difference. But at the same time, figuring things out along the way has shaped me and Bydee into what we are today.
What was your “I made it” moment?
It’s funny because, in many ways, I still feel like I’m chasing that moment. But there have been milestones that made me pause and feel proud. One that stands out is seeing Bydee pieces worn and loved by women all over the world, especially when I spot them during my travels. Knowing something I created has resonated globally is such a surreal feeling.
Another proud moment has been watching my team grow and thrive. When challenges arise, I no longer feel like I’m navigating them alone. Having a team that’s supportive and aligned, ready to tackle whatever comes our way, is incredibly rewarding.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
One of the most unexpected challenges has been navigating growth and the constant unknowns that come with it. When I started Bydee, it was just me—designing, creating and figuring things out as I went. As the brand grew, I realized that scaling a business isn’t just about selling more; it’s about building the right foundations, managing a team and adapting to new challenges you can’t always predict.
Another challenge has been learning to let go. Bydee is so personal to me, and stepping back in certain areas to allow the team to thrive has been a huge learning curve—but also one of the most rewarding parts of growing the business.