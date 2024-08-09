Bydee’s Stunning New Jewelry Line Is the Perfect Way to Elevate Your Summer Swimwear
Australian swimwear company Bydee is branching out to accessories and we couldn’t be more excited. The brand, well-loved by SI Swimsuit models Alix Earle, Xandra Pohl and Ellie Thumann, actresses like Halle Bailey and Joey King, and content creators including Brooke Schofield and Tana Mongeau, knows that the perfect, most chic way to elevate any swimwear look is with some statement jewelry.
“Having collected vintage jewelry for what feels like forever and styling our shoots with a lot of these vintage pieces, our babes were always asking how they could get their hands on these pieces to complete their Bydee looks. It was an easy decision to launch jewelry for Bydee, and it has been such an exciting process to bring these pieces to life,” CEO and creative director Dessy Hairis said in a press release.
The new collection features 15 handcrafted earrings, necklaces and waist chains, created with intention, attention to detail and a 14K gold plating on a brass base. Each piece is meant to compliment the intricate, feminine designs of a Bydee swimsuit, and is adorned with a unique, one-of-a kind blend of synthetic and natural stones, including Indian agate and carnelian.
Check out four of our favorite pieces below and view the entire new jewelry collection, which dropped today here. Shop the full website at bydeeaus.com.
Cielo Cross Necklace, $159 (bydeeaus.com)
This beautiful cross necklace features the intricacy and boldness of a statement necklace, but the easiness and comfortability of a single-clasp chain.
Casa Del Sol Charm Waist Chain, $159 (bydeeaus.com)
Waist chains are all the rage this summer, and they certainly aren’t going anywhere. We love the cute charm details on this one.
Copacabana Earrings, $89 and Copacabana Necklace, $149 (bydeeaus.com)
This green and gold set is the perfect way to add some glitz and glam to your neutral swimsuit. Or, pair it with a sleek gown for a night out and you’re bound to catch some compliments.
Tropicália Beaded Necklace, $79 (bydeeaus.com)
This colorful, youthful stone choker might be our favorite from the entire collection. And, it has a matching waist chain ($89).