Doechii Is Simply Too Cool for School in Pleated Mini Skirt and Vest Combo on Instagram
Doechii may just be the coolest artist around, and every photo she takes only acts as further proof.
While the 26-year-old rapper and singer has been making music for years, she‘s been absolutely on fire recently, releasing hit after hit and gaining a wider fanbase thanks to her incredible tunes making the rounds on TikTok. Her songs “Nissan Altima,” “Denial Is a River” and “Anxiety” have all garnered millions of plays on Spotify, and she also took home a historic Grammy in the Best Rap Album category for her exceptional album Alligator Bites Never Heal earlier this year.
But when she’s not wowing us with her music, she’s blowing us away on Instagram with her one-of-a-kind style and glam-to-the-max makeup looks—and this week was no different, as the superstar took to the app to share a brand new photo drop that had us all wondering if it might be time to take those old school uniforms out of storage.
Captioning the post “miu miu me always <3,” Doechii donned a navy blue sweater vest and mini skirt combo for a ‘90s prep school look so iconic, it would even have Cher Horowitz jealous. The cropped vest showed off the perfect amount of midriff and featured white and maroon piping to match the coordinating tennis-style pleated mini skirt, as well as her white socks and maroon loafers. The mini skirt also featured a thick white waistband, providing a unique contrast against the dark blue of the ensemble. For accessories, the singer opted for a mix of gold and silver jewelry, topping things off with an adorable gray hat.
Her hair and makeup for the photo set were equally excellent, with her locks sitting in a casually curled side ponytail on her shoulder. Her makeup, done by the talented artist Chelsea, was next-level, featuring matte skin as a base with a pop of pink on the cheeks, neat eyebrows, a striking cat-eye and glittering eyeshadow combo, as well as a plum-lined lip with a glossy mauve center.
Doechii sported this look for her performance during the Uber and Delta SkyMiles partnership celebration this week, and the superstar’s famous friends were happy to praise her excellent style in her comment section on Instagram:
“BARBIE,” SZA simply exclaimed.
“Beauty Queen ❤️😍,” DJ Miss Milan added.
“😍🔥,” Trina simply wrote.
Doechii also recently graced the cover of Cosmopolitan, where she opened up about her success in an interview with the magazine, saying, “I was desperately seeking artists that looked like me and that thought like me. I was like, ‘If I can’t find this, I’m going to become this.’”
You can check out Doechii’s latest music video for her hit song “Anxiety” here!