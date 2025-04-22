Doechii Is a Golden Goddess in Striking ‘Cosmopolitan’ Cover
Doechii manifested her soaring success this spring, and we are rooting for her as she continues to take 2025 by storm!
In her February song Nosebleeds, the Grammy Award-winner stated, “right now is my time and my moment.” Since then, the artist earned a Billboard Woman of the Year Award, GLAAD Media Award and she now graces the cover of Cosmopolitan.
For her cover look, Doechii sported a golden star bra top with an orange plunging gown draped overtop with a stunning slit. The 26-year-old also added numerous gold accessories, including chunky rings and large hoops, and placed her intricate, blue patterned nails at the center of the shot.
For her makeup, Doechii displayed a shimmering olive green eye look that matched a green printed headscarf. The look also featured a bold maroon glossy lip that made Doechii look absolutely regal.
The artist shared a post of the cover along with other looks from the shoot—including a black mesh maxi dress and beret—to her Instagram. She simply captioned the post: “Cosmopolitan x Doechii.”
Check out Doechii’s post here!
Fellow artists roared for Doechii’s elaborate looks and loudly cheered her on in the comments of her post.
“EVERYTHINGGGG,” SZA commented.
“oh you killed,” Halsey said.
“Heaven,” Maggie Rogers declared.
“insane!!” Chloe Bailey shared.
The cover comes at the heels of Doechii’s newest video for her hit song “Anxiety,” which debuted on April 19.
The song, which gained even more virality on TikTok, is one of Doechii's most popular to date, earning 211+ million streams and counting on Spotify. Only two other songs from the artist have gained more streams on the app: “DENIAL IS A RIVER” (278+ million) and ”What It Is” (382+ million).
In reality, Doechii’s initial version of ”Anxiety” was posted on her Youtube channel almost five years ago, in May of 2020. The artist broke down her thought process from recording the video in 2019 in a Youtube interview with Cosmopolitan.
“If you look at that video, I’m wearing my little sister’s shirt underneath my mom’s nightgown,” the artist candidly shared from a comfy couch. “And I threw that outfit together to just try to make a moment out of something.”
Little did Doechii know, at the time, that her career was about to be flooded with moments. The artist jumped head-first into building her music career in 2020 following her viral, “I got fired thank God” video and was destined for stardom since.
“I really did everything I said I would,” Doechii continued regarding the 2020 video. “And it brought me right here, on this couch.”