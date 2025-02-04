Double Denim is Hot For Winter and We’re Thinking About Ellie Thumann‘s SI Swim Debut Looks
Ellie Thumann’s debut with SI Swimsuit was nothing short of spectacular. The model and lifestyle influencer, known for her candid take on beauty, fashion, lifestyle and mental health, landed a coveted rookie spot in 2023, joining the family in a sun-drenched shoot in Puerto Rico with photographer Derek Kettela.
Thumann, who has built a massive online presence with 2.14 million YouTube subscribers and more than one million Instagram followers, has seamlessly transitioned from childhood modeling to fronting major campaigns for brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Levi’s and Coach. The 23-year-old’s versatility and authentic connection with her audience have made her a standout in the content creation industry.
For her debut spread, the fashion icon stunned in a series of breathtaking blue jean looks, making a case for denim swimwear as the ultimate cool-girl beach look. Her natural, sun-kissed glow and impeccable posing skills solidified her as a rising star within the SI Swim roster. The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, returned to the fold last year, traveling to Mexico with visual artist Yu Tsai and once again took our breaths away in numerous colorful, glamorous bikinis and one-pieces.
Reflecting on her first time shooting with the franchise, Thumann described the day as “unforgettable.” From a picture-perfect sunrise to a dreamy sunset, she was in awe of the surreal moment, embracing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with gratitude.
“I’m proud of being the healthiest version of myself, inward and outward. When women see my photos, I would love for them to take away inspiration towards letting [beauty] radiate from the inside out, because I think that’s really what makes all of these photos and the whole experience more special,” she shared while on location in 2023, hoping her shoot would inspire confidence in others. “I’ve gone through a lot of different changes with my own mental health, my own physical body and everything, but showing up as the healthiest version of myself is such a priority to me, especially after a time recently where I struggled with that. Feeling strong and healthy is most important to me inside and out and mentally and physically, and I finally feel like that, and so I’m very proud to show that.”
As double denim makes a bold comeback this winter—think head-to-toe indigo in coats, structured jeans, and layered sets—it’s impossible not to reminisce about Thumann’s striking denim swim moment from her debut. Below are some of our favorite looks.