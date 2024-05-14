Thumann joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2023, heading to Puerto Rico for her rookie feature. She got her start in the industry as a young girl, doing print work and runway shows alongside her mother. Now, she’s cultivated her own brand and worked with companies like Marc Jacobs, Levi’s and Coach. Known for her YouTube channel, the Phoenix native regularly vlogs about beauty, lifestyle and fashion, and documents her travels. Thumann returns to SI Swimsuit for her second consecutive feature this year.
The Mexican Caribbean, which is home to popular destinations like Cancún, Isla Cozumel and Riviera Maya, was one of the dazzling locations chosen by SI Swimsuit for the 2024 issue. Rich in Mayan history and featuring clear, turquoise waters and beautiful beaches, it is the perfect vacation spot both for those seeking cultural history and those in need of relaxation. With its beauty and rich history, it couldn’t have been a more perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
To learn more about the Mexican Caribbean, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
Inspired by swimsuit editorials from the 1980s, the styling on set featured loud colors, sleek swimsuits and over-the-top jewelry. The final looks and photos are meant to read sporty, but a little flashy.
Hair: Ryan Richman Makeup: Jodie Boland Photographer: Yu Tsai
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Santa Brands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ocean Ave By Riot Swim. Bracelets by Lizzie Fortunato. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
