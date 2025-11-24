Dua Lipa Is Bringing Back the Barbiecore Aesthetic With Her Latest Sparkly Pink Set
In 2023, we witnessed Dua Lipa on the big screen, as she made a couple of brief cameos as a glamourous mermaid in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Two years later, the thee-time Grammy Award winner is bringing back the familiar motif in the midst of her “Radical Optimism Tour.”
On Sunday, Nov. 23—one day after her second show in Brazil from Rio De Janeiro—the artist posted a 20-slide carousel to Instagram with frames from the South American nation. In its second snap, Lipa posed while soaking up sun rays in a string bikini adorned in sequins. Unlike her cobalt blue outfit in the fantasy film, she opted for a magenta ensemble—which unintentionally matched the hues of Barbie Land.
“I loved every moment I spent here in Brazil,” the artist penned in a former post on the app. She touched down in São Paulo for her first show in Brazil on Nov. 15, and performed again, one week later, in Rio on Nov. 22. “Thank you for all the love, the energy, and the warmth. You made me feel truly at home. I can’t wait to see you all again soon,” she wrote. Lipa heads to Lima, Peru, for the next tour stop tomorrow, Nov. 25, before concluding in Colombia (Nov. 28) and Mexico City (Dec. 1, 2 and 5).
And, perhaps we’ll see more nods to the movie’s magnetic styling before the Latin American leg of the international endeavor comes to a close. In addition to her on-screen stint, Lipa was also featured on the film’s soundtrack. Following its release, she told Jimmy Fallon that her song, “Dance The Night”—which is featured in a dance scene with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and more of the film’s cast— was “unlike anything [she had] done before.”
Lipa told the late night show host, per NBC, “Originally, when we had the brief from [director Greta Gerwig], it was that Barbie was heavily influenced by disco. And we wanted to make it a fun disco song.” She went on the explain that after she and Mark Ronson watched the playful scene, the soundtrack’s creation was inspired by its ensemble. “We started to write it like a score,” Lipa continued. “So as we were watching the picture, then we were watching the cast do dance moves and pairing lyrics to the moves.”
