Dua Lipa’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
When she’s not on her showstopping Radical Optimism world tour, there is one place you will likely find Dua Lipa: on the nearest coastline.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning British pop star—whose latest studio album (which shares the same name as the international tour) debuted in May of 2024—consistently showcases aquatic snaps to her 88.4 million Instagram followers. She also has two more albums in her illustrious discography, including her sophomore effort Future Nostalgia (2020) and her first album Dua Lipa (2017).
In addition to her musical endeavors, the newly-engaged 30-year-old—who disclosed her fiancé status with actor Callum Turner to Vogue in June 2025—is also a founder of Service95 and Service95 Book Club, the Sunny Hill Foundation and DUA by Augustinus Bader Science. In September 2025, the artist also shared that she is now the cofounder and creative director at Frame Fitness.
Lipa is the epitome of a multi-hyphenate and has a striking, standout sense of style to match—especially when it comes to her seaside ensembles. With that in mind, here are some of our favorite beach-ready looks from the singer-songwriter over the years.
Posing for a candid snapshot
Shielding away from the sun in spots
Commanding attention in crimson and teal
Grabbing a bite in a silver studded swimsuit
Celebrating her birthday in orange and gold
Lounging in a timeless leopard print
Sharing a smooch with her fiancé
Elevating a staple black two-piece with a sheer dress
Snorkeling in the Caribbean
Lipa’s own stylish sentiments
While Lipa keeps her comments on her swimwear to a minimum, the artist has touched upon her own fashion inspiration and evolution over the years.
In an interview from 2017—the same year her debut album was released—Lipa told Stylist, “If I like it, I’ll wear it. Fashion should be accessible. For me, that’s about experimenting and finding things that aren’t going to be super-creased, because I live out of my suitcase.”
And that on-the-go lifestyle is still very much a part of Lipa’s flourishing career. This year, she began the Radical Optism tour in Melbourne, Australia, in March, before heading to Europe throughout the Spring and Summer. After a month-long break, she headed back on the road for the tour’s North American leg in September, and it commenced its Latin American leg in early November.
In an interview with Vogue before the Met Gala in May 2025, she touched on her more recent style, calling it “a bit more refined.”
What’s next for Lipa?
Lipa’s international tour will conclude in December in Mexico City. The tour culminates with a trio of shows in the nation’s capital city on Dec. 1, 2 and 5, with an additional show added since the original announcement of the Latin American leg on April 1.
The artist performed her most recent show in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 15 and will be heading to Rio De Janeiro for her next stop on Nov. 22. Before she heads to Mexico City, she will perform in a duo of South American countries: Peru on Nov. 25 and Colombia on Nov. 28.