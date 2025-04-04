Dua Lipa Is a Red Hot Stage Siren in Dramatic Fur Coat, Bedazzled Lace Set
Dua Lipa turned up the heat in Auckland, New Zealand, with a fiery, retro-glam stage ensemble that’s equal parts boudoir fantasy and pop diva power move. The three-time Grammy Award-winning sizzled in her latest Instagram post, wearing a sheer red lace mini dress intricately embroidered with tonal crystal beading, layered over ruby-red fishnet stockings. The “Don’t Start Now” singer topped it all off with the star of the show, a dramatic, floor-length faux fur coat in a matching scarlet hue that swirled around her like flames. The Albanian pop star, who was born and raised in London, completed the daring ensemble with red heels.
Her long, jet-black locks were worn loose, tousled and softly wavy—perfectly contrasting the sharp vibrancy of her outfit—while her signature sultry, glowy glam, crafted by makeup guru Katie Jane Hughes, added her signature mesmerizing, A-list celebrity aura. The outfit was styled by Lipa’s longtime collaborator Lorenzo Posocco, with Peter Lux on hair and Elizabeth Miranda behind the lens.
“Auckland Night 1 💋,” the Barbie and Argylle actress captioned the carousel shared with her 87.3 million followers. In the cover snap, the newly-engaged artist was photographed from above, lying on the ground with a big smile on her face and her hair sprawled around her.
“truly born to wear red,” Spotify commented.
“Thanks for putting up a phenomenal show ❤️🔥 love you 🥰,” one fan chimed.
“Hopefully everyone else agrees, the best moment of my life,” another gushed.
Lipa’s presence on stage is magnetic, and according to her, the Radical Optimism tour experience is designed to immerse fans in every layer of the music. She released her third studio album by the same name last May.
“Musically and sonically, it’s crafted in a way that is actually quite complex, and bringing all those sounds to life, you’ll feel the record in a different way, in the way that it’s actually intended to be,” she explained. “My whole idea for Radical Optimism was the organic-ness of it and the live instrumentation, so it’s going to lend itself really well to the tour.”
And, the emotional exchange between Lipa and her audience is just as powerful.
“It’s such a back and forth of energy. What we give, we also get back, and then that hypes us up even more and amps us to high levels of energy,” she said. “By the end of it, we all look like drowned rats. That’s when you know you’ve had a really good show, when you’re just completely drenched.”