Dua Lipa’s Luxe Watermelon-Inspired Three-Piece Set Is Pure Summer Eye Candy
Dua Lipa is serving juicy looks on tour—literally. The Grammy-winning pop star shared a carousel of vacation-core photos featuring the sweetest summer ensemble yet: a watermelon-striped three-piece set from Chanel’s spring/summer 2025 collection. Complete with a cropped cardigan, strapless tube top and tiny micro shorts, the pastel pink and green outfit was playful and polished.
The details are where this look truly shines: the buttons are studded with tiny diamond-like crystals, while pom-pom trim lines the top’s neckline and the hem of the shorts. A matching rosette attached to the cardigan adds just the right dash of whimsical, cottagecore energy.
“Wine tasting on the edge of the world!!!!!! 🌏🌏🌏🌏🌏 AUCKLAND IM SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW!!!! 🇳🇿🤍!!!!!!” the 29-year-old captioned the post. The three-time Grammy Award winner was photographed leaning out of a car on her way to a wine tasting during a day off from tour. With her eyes closed and a peaceful expression on her face, she looked radiant—her glowy glam shining in the light as her long dark hair flowed in the wind.
She accessorized the look with a textured pink Chanel tote, a dainty vintage gold wristwatch and her stunning engagement ring. Lipa and actor Callum Turner reportedly got engaged late last December. In the next slide, the London-born Albanian singer showed off her slim, toned figure, pulling the micro shorts low on her hips to flaunt her tiny waist.
“Wine, fine views, and good vibes - cheers all around! 🍷🫶,” Pure New Zealand commented.
“That Chanel look 🤌🏻🤌🏻✨,” Marianne Theodorsen added.
“Eee NZ suits u,” Benee declared.
“Big yay,” Riiki Reid wrote.
“Ok ok I need that set immediately! It gives me strawberry shortcake vibes 💖✨🍓,” one fan chimed.
Currently in New Zealand as part of her Radical Optimism Tour, Lipa continues to prove she’s not just a powerhouse performer—she’s a sartorial icon, too. The Barbie actress launched her sixth studio album by the same name last May, and said the project marks a new level of growth in both sound and confidence.
“This album opened a lot of doors for me. It also taught me how to be a better songwriter, how to dig deeper,” she explained ahead of her tour. “I really felt like I knew exactly what I wanted from myself as an artist, and I’m really proud of all the opportunities that I’ve had with this album and what I’ve been able to do with it. The opportunity to be able to experiment and explore and try something new has been really special. So I’m excited to give it some new life on the road.”