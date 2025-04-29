Dua Lipa Rocks Statement-Making Open-Knit Textured Gown for Chaplin Award Gala
All eyes were on Dua Lipa as she attended the 2025 Chaplin Award Gala in New York, N.Y., in a unique gown that would turn any head. The iconic pop singer hit the nail on the head once again, delivering a fashion-forward ensemble so immaculate, it may be one of her best yet.
Starting from the top, Lipa wore her jet black hair down the length of her shoulders. The sleek hairstyle was perfect for this look since it blended well with her dress, but stood out next to the bright gold jewelry. And speaking of jewelry, the bigger the better for Lipa! Huge lip-shaped earrings and an even bigger face-shaped necklace took center stage.
Working our way down, it’s the moment everyone has been waiting for: the dress!
From the blunt shoulders that created a one-of-a-kind silhouette to the knitted fabric that further highlighted every curve of Lipa’s toned physique, this Schiaparelli piece did the “Levitating” singer justice in all the right ways. And who could forget that deep plunge that went into a dramatic chain of cut-out holes?! The designer of this outfit clearly held nothing back!
In addition to the Schiaparelli gown, Lipa’s Instagram post also featured photos with her good friends, including Pedro Almodóvar, the star of the night, who was honored with the 50th Chaplin Award for his unforgettable talent in the arts.
Lipa and Almodóvar’s friendship first blossomed when Lipa had the filmmaker as a special guest star on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, back in 2022. In the episode, the two talked all about Almodóvar and the various stages in his life, including his childhood, which was the story behind his 2019 film, Pain and Glory.
“I have mostly not thought about my childhood, especially during my first 40 years of life, and that might mean that I didn’t like it all that much,” Almodóvar told Lipa when asked about the details of his upbringing. “There does come a moment, though, where it’s worthwhile to look back at the past, and that moment arrived for me around 2000, and two movies came out of that: Bad Education and Volver.”
From this interview, a strong bond between two creatives took form, and now Lipa had the fortune of seeing her friend honored with an award he was most deserving of.
“Your art has shaped the way I see beauty, pain and desire, but it’s your friendship that I will carry with me always,” Lipa wrote in her Instagram caption. “Felicidades, querido Pedro 🌹.”