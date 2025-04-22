Dua Lipa Stuns in Fiery Red Bikini, Spends Easter in Albania With Callum Turner
Dua Lipa just gave fans a glimpse into her dreamy Easter getaway—and as expected, the vibes are immaculate. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist spent the holiday in her native Albania with her fiancé Callum Turner, soaking up the sun, flaunting her radiant glow and making a strong case for red swimwear season.
In the cover snap, the Don’t Start Now singer posed seaside in a striking blue gingham bikini, styled under a strappy, skin-baring lace-up jersey by Martine Rose. She accessorized with a straw tote and a yellow flower in her slicked-back ponytail. But it was the next slide that had everyone doing a double-take: an overhead beach selfie showing off her sun-kissed, sculpted figure and toned abs in an itty bitty red string bikini by Tropic of C.
The 29-year-old wore the Equator Top ($90) and Praia Bottom ($90) in the vibrant poppy colorway, crafted from the brand’s signature peach-perfect eco fabric. The ultra-soft, matte swimwear is fully lined, UV protective and designed to move with the body.
Lipa’s glam was glowy and effortless with a matte taupe lip, feathered brows and flushed cheeks. She accessorized with rectangular brown sunglasses and layered a delicate gold necklace with her signature belly button ring, while her tiny arm tattoos peeked through.
The carousel also included stunning scenery shots—clear blue waters, rolling green hills and a romantic sunset. In one pic, she held a tiny starfish in her palm; in another, she and Turner held hands from behind, silhouetted against the coastline.
“Easter at home 🐰🇦🇱,” the London native captioned the dreamy photo dump.
“the cutest 🥹,” Elizabeth Miranda commented.
“We love alll🔥,” Cinco store added.
“slaying as usual,” one fan account chimed.
“My girrrrrl in love 😍,” someone else declared.
“Red is your color!,” another user exclaimed.
Lipa, who dropped her third studio album Radical Optimism last May, has spent the past few months bringing the project to life on a global scale. After wrapping up eight shows across Australia in March and two high-energy stops in New Zealand earlier this month, the Barbie and Argylle actress is currently enjoying a brief break. But the tour is far from over—next, she’ll head to Spain, France, Germany and the Czech Republic starting in mid-May.
The album, she says, was designed with the live experience in mind.
“Musically and sonically, it’s crafted in a way that is actually quite complex, and bringing all those sounds to life, you’ll feel the record in a different way, in the way that it’s actually intended to be,” she explained. “My whole idea for Radical Optimism was the organic-ness of it and the live instrumentation, so it’s going to lend itself really well to the tour.”