Dua Lipa Blends Mesh and Fur in One Fitted Backless Black Gown
Dua Lipa is sharing her elevated take on the classic Instagram baddie look. The Albanian pop star just blended mesh and fur for a sizzling, fitted, high-fashion mixed-materials moment. The 29-year-old posed against a staircase railing, pushing her hips forward and leaning backwards on a white wall, her signature sultry smolder and tiny arm tattoos on full display.
The London native donned a gorgeous ruched black high-neck midi dress with a super cinched waist and burgundy fuzzy trimming on the neck and shoulders. Her long, dark locks were loose, smooth and styled into perfect soft waves. In a later pic, the “Don’t Start Now” singer tilted her head to the side, flashing her radiant smile and letting her hair, courtesy of Rio Sreedharan, cascade down her arm. Makeup artist Celia Burton opted for a flawless full glam look including feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, a generous amount of bright pink blush, wispy lashes and a plump, matte, deep berry-mauve lip.
The entire look was styled by fashion guru Lorenzo Posocco, who paired the glamorous gown with chunky small diamond hoop earrings and a luxe gold wristwatch. Lipa’s massive engagement ring certainly didn’t go unnoticed. We’re obsessed with the singer and her fiancé, actor Callum Turner, who popped the question late last year.
“It’s the dress for meeeeee,” the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist captioned the stunning carousel shared with her 87.4 million followers.
“It’s the black hair for meeee,” Lorena Borges commented.
“queen of BEAUTY 🖤🫦🖤,” one fan added.
“It’s u for me,” another chimed.
“YOU ARE SO ETHEREAL,” someone else gushed.
Lipa, who released her third studio album, Radical Optimism, has been on her global tour of the same name for the past several months. The Barbie and Argylle actress is on a short break right now after wrapping up eight shows in Australia in March and two stops in New Zealand in early April. Up next, she is headed to Spain, France, Germany and the Czech Republic starting in mid-May.
“It’s gonna keep evolving and changing, and the show is longer than anything else I’ve done, so I want to make it exciting for everyone coming to see the shows, and everyone on tour as well. It’s not the same thing night after night, and we want to just keep it really flowing and have fun with it. I’m ready to get back on tour,” she shared last October. “I love the building of the show and how it evolves and the kind of story that we want to tell. For me, it’s just how much fun can we have in two hours, you know? How many things can we fill it up with that just keeps you dancing all the way through? I’m a big high energy person, and that’s how I want everyone to experience the show. I’m ready to go nuts, basically.”