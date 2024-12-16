Dua Lipa Stuns in Red Hot Corset Gown, Leather Gloves for Televised Special
Being a fashion icon is nothing new to Dua Lipa as the “Illusion” singer stuns in a silk red dress and matching leather gloves that have all her fans in a frenzy.
The 29-year-old superstar is ending the year with a bang following her performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England where she performed all of her very best classics. Between her soulful renditions of “Pretty Please,” “Anything for Love” and many more, fans were left mesmerized by the powerhouse that is this British artist. But, in the same breath, fans were just as taken aback by the gorgeous, sultry dress Lipa picked out to dance the night away.
The special performance was captured on camera and turned into a televised special which aired on CBS on Sunday night.
Lipa’s silk dress shapes her figure with a form-fitting corset implemented at the bodice of the gown. As for the bottom, the star went with an elegant straight-down silhouette which also included a very seductive slit going all the way up to her thigh. The dress was accompanied not only by ruby-red tulle that went across her neck to her sides but also a pair of dark red leather gloves.
And, for the fans dying to know what shoes they should wear to properly mimic the Barbie actress’s outfit, Lipa opted for chunky ankle straps heels. Naturally, the heels were dark red to match the star’s dress.
The dress and the aesthetics of her 2024 performance paired exceptionally well together to bring forth a night that no one, especially Lipa, will ever forget.
And the Jessica Rabbit-like attire wasn’t the only outfit Lipa blessed her Royal Albert Hall fans with!
For Lipa’s second outfit of the night, which she shared on Instagram in October, the talented star saw it best to go all-black with pearls and diamonds adorning every inch of her outfit. Rather than a lengthy evening gown, this black ensemble is a two-piece outfit with an ornate top with thick diamond-crusted strings coming from all directions. Complementing the top is a long tulle skirt that brushes the floor of Lipa’s black heels. And as for the accessories, Lipa went with gloves yet again. But this time, she traded in her leather gloves for mesh.
Both outfits left fans in a daze, wondering how they could also emulate one of this star’s best outfits. Although Lipa isn’t giving away all her best secrets in a lookbook just yet, for fans, her Instagram posts certainly suffice.
“You've outdone yourself once again! Thank you for sharing your talent with us❤️,” one comment expressed.
“Stunning as always,” another comment wrote.
“this live album is the best thing ever fr,” one comment shared, letting Lipa know her outfits aren’t the only things fans are eyeing.
To celebrate this special night, Lipa released a live album of her performance at the Royal Albert Hall. The album features all of the songs she performed that night as well as a special collaboration with Elton John for the pair’s smash-hit song, “Cold Heart.”
Lipa’s new live album, Dua Lipa Live from the Royal Albert Hall, is available to listen to on all major music streaming platforms. Her CBS special, An Evening with Dua Lipa, is also now streaming on Paramount+.