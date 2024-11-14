Dua Lipa Puts a Festive Twist on Her Latest Mini Skirt Look
Dua Lipa is seamlessly blending holiday season glitz with Y2K glamour in her latest Instagram look. The Albanian singer, who was born and raised in London, stunned in a new series of pics and reminded everyone just how much of a fashion and style icon she is, in addition to having the most phenomenal set of vocals and a captivating stage presence.
The 29-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in August with a trip to Ibiza to round out the summer, flaunted her toned figure and long, lean legs in a cozy slim-fitting V-neck dark gray knit sweater, paired with the cutest low-rise leather mini skirt embellished with bedazzled jewel detailing all over. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist accessorized with a few diamond rings and a silver cross pendant necklace, and, of course, nailed her glowy glam look. Lipa’s makeup was fresh and luminous, featuring feathered brows, a fierce winged eyeliner moment, rosy cheeks and glossy peachy-pink lips.
“❣️dinner in manila ❣️,” the Barbie and Argylle actress captioned the carousel shared with her 87.4 million followers on Nov. 13.
“The glammmm,” Lilly Keys commented.
“Thrilla in Manilla 🎸,” Champelli added.
“Ok girl, go offffff❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥,” Michelle Humphrey wrote.
“Hottest ❤️❤️❤️,” Katie Jane Hughes chimed.
“u were so AMAZING!!! ILY!!!!! 😍😍😍,” Angelique Manto exclaimed.
Lipa was in Manila this week for her Nov. 13 Radical Optimism Tour stop celebrating her third studio album by the same name, at the Philippine Arena.
“I told you tonight’s gonna be crazy, I told you tonight’s gonna be loud. I’m so excited to be here tonight. I think that one thing that’s really important is no matter what’s happening outside of these four walls, tonight is just us,” Lipa said at the start of the concert. “You and me together. I wish we could just enjoy that and be together in the moment and no matter what’s happening outside it doesn’t matter because we’re here right and it’s us. Thank you so much. Thank you for your energy, thank you for being so loud all the time. This is so much fun. It’s been so long since I last been here, it’s been six years and to be welcomed so warmly means a lot. Thank you so much. I feel like I get spoiled every time I come up on stage because I have to always pinch myself and say: ‘wow, this is my job.’ I get up, sing songs and people sing with me and it’s really fun. You, guys, made this possible and I am lucky to get to do this with some people.”