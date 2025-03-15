Dua Lipa Reminds Us of Her Best Thong-Exposed Dress Moment and We’re Still Obsessed
Dua Lipa recollects some of her favorite looks when she had Donatella Versace—who is stepping down as the head of Versace after nearly 30 years—by her side. Her best outfits range from channeling her inner Cher to one where Lipa got a little cheeky and bared her thong. Needless to say, every one of these outfits highlighted was a fashion moment.
Lipa began her Instagram ode to Versace with an all-black cut-out dress. A wide open back is included, as is a dramatic halter neck collar that elongates all the way to the backside of the piece. Pairing with the straps beneath the collar is the aforementioned thong, an inclusion that made this look even more alluring.
For this particular look, Versace stands beside the Grammy Award-winning singer, posing next to a client with whom she’s had the fortune of collaborating multiple times. Another flick where Versace can be spotted is the one featuring Lipa’s beloved aqua-blue ensemble.
This bright blue piece makes Lipa look like a sea goddess, not only because of the oceanic hue but also because of the one-shoulder strap that eventually lengthens into a flowy garment with a high slit. She paired this look with blue and black open-toed heels with butterfly straps on the ankle and toe straps of the heel.
With Versace behind many of Lipa’s favorite looks, it’s a touching sentiment to see the singer go out of her way to honor the fashion designer with a lovely social media moment. As she stated in her Instagram caption, no one truly does it like Versace.
Dressing in fine clothing isn’t the only thing Lipa received in this partnership. She also got some first-hand knowledge of the history, present and future of the Italian fashion company.
“Donatella and I, we’ve done a lot together over time, but the opportunity to step into the atelier and be part of the story from the inside has been mindblowing,” Lipa told Vogue in May 2023. “Now, I know the Versace heritage and history and everything about it up until now, inside out.”
The feeling is mutual, as Lipa isn’t the only one who feels nothing but respect and admiration for the strong woman standing beside her. Versace has spoken previously about how the “Levitating” singer is everything she imagines the “woman of today” to be.
“To hear a voice outside of my team, to come and tell me how she sees Versace is so important,” Versace said following the La Vacanza fashion show in 2023. “For me, Dua Lipa represents the woman of today — confident and strong — and [she] has the capability to influence people."
Although she’s stepping down as the head, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Versace won’t style the artist from time to time. Hopefully, there are more looks slated to arrive in the future for Lipa to add to her collection.