Dua Lipa Is a Glowing Beach Babe in Black Strapless Swimsuit for New YSL Beauty Campaign
Dua Lipa soaks up every ounce of the sun in a new ad for Yves Saint Laurent’s eau de parfum scent Libre L’eau Nu.
In the new video, Lipa can be seen wearing a strapless, black one-piece swimsuit that’s a little more than what meets the eye. The front of the piece features the classic swimsuit shape and style. However, the backside features a cut-out formed from the lower bottom and a thick strap located on the upper back. This piece is also shaped in a way that allows for a cheeky sight of her toned physique and side cleavage, perfect for subtly showing off a little more skin.
In another clip, the Grammy Award-winning musician pairs the swimsuit with a black button-up shirt, an item that proves to be a must-have when the sun goes down and the summer heat is but a distant memory for the evening.
Lipa’s burgundy red hair makes an appearance in the clip, revealing that this may have been filmed a while ago since the “Don’t Start Now” singer has since returned to her natural brunette hair color. Even so, with her red hair era being so timeless, if this video was filmed yesterday, it’s safe to say that no one but Lipa and those present at the YSL Beauty shoot would be none the wiser.
Last but not least, one can never go wrong with pairing black and gold, hence why this black swimsuit look wouldn’t be complete without a nice pair of shiny gold hoop earrings and plenty of bangles adorned around both wrists.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
With summer right around the corner, YSL Beauty’s Libre L’Eau Nue ($145) is a great frontrunner for warm yet elegant perfumes to wear in the heat. Notes of green mandarin, bergamot and orange blossom pack a punch to deliver an intense citrus smell reminiscent of a tropical island, while the implementation of lavender brings it all together for a cozy aroma.
“It smells like nature. It smells like the sea salt in the sea. It smells like the sun on my skin. My favorite fragrance for the summer is Libre L’Eau Nue,” Lipa said in a short video describing the scent. “I just love how it really encaptures this deep, beautiful Meditteranean scent in a bottle and I just can't get enough of it.”
The parfum marks YSL Beauty’s very first fragrance made without ethyl alcohol, making it a safe choice for the hair and skin. An absence of alcohol allows for the parfum’s natural oils to come to the front and center.
“Libre L’Eau Nue is more than just a fragrance,” Lipa added. “It has this oil and water formula and that’s amazing because during the summer I can put it all over my skin. I can put it in my hair and it keeps my skin glowing all day.”
The 29-year-old singer has been a global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent 2019. So far, the partnership has seen her as the face of the scents Libre Le Parfum, Libre Flower and Flames, Libre L'absolu Platine and, now, Libre L’Eau Nue. The next scent is bound to be just as intoxicating as its predecessors.
Libre L’Eau Nue can now be purchased online or in stores.