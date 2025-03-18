Dua Lipa Is Back on Tour and Her Sexy Satin Corset and Fishnets Look Is Our New Favorite
Dua Lipa has finally returned to the stage that is her Radical Optimism Tour, which means she’s gearing up to bless the world’s eyes with a plethora of major fashion moments. So far on her Instagram, she’s shown that she’s already bringing her style A-game with a stunning corset piece.
After taking a much-deserved break in December, the Grammy Award winner is back to traveling the world, starting with dates in Australia followed by New Zealand.
The corset piece featured in her recent post starts with two sparkly tulle halter straps which lead into a magnificent pale gold corset laced with silver gems all throughout its bodice. Lace-up patterns can be seen on the right and left sides of this garment as well, elevating the look even further.
For accessories, the “Don’t Start Now” singer wore a pair of black fishnet stockings. She paired this ensemble and its accessories with a shimmery pair of gold knee high boots, which was a stellar choice for both style and practicality so she could groove on the stage with no issue.
Her face card truly never declines as this glam makeup look, consisting of silver eyeshadow and blush, accentuated all of her very best features. Also, her jet-black hair straight, down and long past her shoulders delivered Cher vibes once more.
Her first stop of the Radical Optimism Tour after its holiday hiatus is Melbourne, Australia at the Rod Laver Arena. She’ll have a few more shows at this location until Wednesday, March 26, then will travel to Sydney, Australia to continue her run. Her final show of the tour is slated for Thursday, Oct. 16, in Seattle, Wash. That said, she teased on Instagram that more dates will be added, so perhaps the tour will stretch until the end of the year.
Even though her schedule is jam-packed with shows until at least October, she wouldn’t have it any other way as she has properly prepared for this.
“It’s like stealth-mode training. It’s a lot of dance rehearsals and it’s just about building stamina,” Lipa told iHeartRadio in October 2024. “It’s like ‘How many times can I do the show back-to-back-to-back-to-back?’ Just until it makes it so easy that then I preempt what it feels like once the adrenaline hits and then I can handle that as well. I guess, that stamina building allows me to when I get on stage not to have to think about anything else.”
With how much work Lipa has poured into bringing this tour to life, fans are certainly in for a superb time. Even the setlist—which she describes as “all-killer-no-filler”—is full of fan-favorites and a few songs from other artists that everyone knows and loves. For instance, she covered AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” during her Melbourne show.
No matter what, the Radical Optimism Tour will no doubt continue to be a great time with great music, great aesthetics and, of course, great outfits for every fan to enjoy.