Ellie Thumann Doubled Down on Daring Fall Fashion in Milan With Multiple Luxe Looks
Ellie Thumann has been having the most fashionable September ever, and we’re beyond here for it!
The popular content creator and three-time SI Swimsuit model is currently living it up in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. Running from Tuesday, Sept. 23, through Monday, Sept. 29, the yearly event sees models strut their stuff on the European runway ahead of the 2026 Spring/Summer season.
And Thumann has been pulling out all the stops for her lovely Italian looks, including some ab-baring ensembles worthy of their own spin on the catwalk.
Two luxe looks
Over the course of this week, the model attended multiple designer shows and thus donned numerous gorgeous outfits—still, her latest two looks might just be two of her best of the entire year.
Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2026 Show
Sitting front row at the designer show, Thumann wore a daring ensemble featuring a micro bandeau top and low-rise, baggy trousers.
The top was crafted in a plush olive velvet with a cord tied around the bustline to secure it, which was left to dangle just above her midriff. Meanwhile, the trousers featured a unique pattern of muted pastels and neutrals, providing an eye-catching contrast against the solid top, with the hip-hugging rise creating an ab-flaunting final look.
She accessorized the standout style with a pair of black, pointy-toed booties, a sparkling handbag, a single bracelet and a necklace so stunning it puts the “statement” in “statement jewelry.”
Her long blonde locks were parted to the side and curled for a beautiful, bouncy silhouette, while her makeup was a signature Thumann glam consisting of pretty pinks and nude-leaning neutrals.
Sportmax Spring/Summer 2026 Show
Thumann also attended the Sportsmax runway show this week. For the occasion, she traded in one midriff-baring look for another, opting for a more Corpcore casual, “Office Siren” style than her above tube top moment.
The camel-colored bootcut pants and blazer matched expertly, channeling all the best of Autumn fashion with their warm and welcoming hue. The cocoa button-up peeking out from beneath added an extra layer of depth while also being extremely on-trend, as cocoa is quickly becoming the go-to shade of the season for celebs this year. She only buttoned one button on the top, allowing for the item to flow open for an easy, breezy, fresh-off-the-runway moment.
The nude, pointy-toed pumps were the perfect pairing for the show-stopping three-piece outfit, while the chocolate bag matched the top so perfectly it nearly blended right in with it. The model left her hair down again, but this time opted for a middle part with softer curls for a more modern glam. She also switched up her makeup for the show, this time trading in those natural neutrals for a Y2K pop of glossy mauve on her pout.
Milan Fashion Week will continue through this weekend and, needless to say, we can’t wait to see what this stylish superstar wears next!