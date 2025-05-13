Ellie Thumann: 2025 Bermuda

Thumann made her SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and returned for the 2024 issue with a shoot in Mexico. Over the years, Thumann has shot with renowned brands such as Giorgio Armani, Prada Beauty and Bvlgari, and has a very successful YouTube career dating back to 2014. She has garnered over 2.14 million followers thanks to her fun lifestyle, fashion and travel content.
Bermuda is the perfect destination for ultimate relaxation. Sitting 650 miles off the North Carolina coast, Bermuda features gorgeous blue waters and pink sandy shorelines. The 21-square-mile island is home to one of the world’s top beaches, Horseshoe Bay Beach. For those looking to explore, visitors can cruise around the North Atlantic via boat, and you may even catch some native wildlife while on your adventure.
Learn more about Bermuda, including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team believes that animal print will never go out of style, and based this shoot on these bold prints coupled with playful accessories. Bermuda—known for its colorful architecture—inspired the team to gravitate towards vivid prints and colorful accessories such as tees, sneakers and ‘80s-inspired jewelry.
Hair: Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play, Color Wow and Olaplex Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bracelets by Lizzie Fortunato. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Socks by Adidas x Wales Bonner. Sneakers by Salomon. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit top by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit bottom by Lybethras. Shorts by KSUBI. Hat by Eugenia Kim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Ellie swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Ilona swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
