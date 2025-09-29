Ellie Thumann Elevates Fall’s Trendy Burgundy Color Palette With These Funky Accessories
Ellie Thumann’s latest look is all about the details. The three-time SI Swimsuit model—who has appeared in the fold every year since her 2023 debut in Puerto Rico— recently took Milan Fashion Week by storm. And she’s showing no signs of slowing down, which is a fitting approach for her latest endeavor.
At the Ferrari Style Spring Summer 2026 Show on Saturday, Thumann arrived in an ultra-futuristic ensemble that effortlessly amped up autumnal fashion. In an array of espresso hues, the 23-year-old content creator tossed a ribbed-knit cardigan over a slouchy, cropped turtleneck of a similar fabric.
View Thumann's look here!
For bottoms, Thumann sported a pair of low-rise leather trousers, fastened with a matching belt featuring silver hardware. The model didn’t stray from her warm brown tones for her footwear, as she stepped out in caramel-colored open-toed heels.
However, the model’s playful additions to her look immediately caught our eye. Paralleling her leather crossbody bag—which complimented her mocha brown pants with a cardinal color-way—Thumann repped a pair of suede gloves that stood out with a berry hue. She completed the look with burgundy-trimmed oversized sunnies.
The model’s ensemble also caught the eyes of Ferarri Style, who posted her ’fit to their Instagram. Swipe to slide eight to see her monochromatic look on-location in the Italian city.
On her own feed, the SI Swimsuit staple earned high praise from a handful of followers. “Love this look,” one fan commented. Two-time SI Swimsuit model Georgia Burke—who joined Thumann in the pages of the magazine’s 2023 issue—also chimed in with a handful of fire emojis.
The model shared eight frames of her outfit for the early-fall show, and gave her followers a closer look its details—from the suede belt loops on her edgy trousers to the teeny circular cut-outs on the gloves’ knuckles.
And while she looked as confident as ever, the model disclosed in a recent YouTube vlog that these shows aren’t always smooth sailing.
“I definitely feel a lot of times at events kind of like an outcast. And I think I put myself in that [headspace], but it’s because I’m not overly extroverted,” she explained in the midst of New York Fashion Week.
Thumann added, “I have to give myself grace; I get in my head about why can’t I be a certain way, why can’t I fit into this conversation or that setting ... but I have to accept I am how I am and that’s O.K.”