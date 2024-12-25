Ellie Thumann Is a Holiday Angel in Backless Frilly Red Mini Dress, Matching Ruby Lip
Ellie Thumann proved once again that red is undoubtedly her color, radiating holiday cheer in a stunning backless mini dress from LoveShackFancy. The bold hue not only captured the festive spirit but also created a striking contrast against her honey-blonde locks and light blue eyes, making the entire look even more captivating.
The 23-year-old stunned in the new Instagram post shared with her 1.4 million followers on Christmas Eve. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for a chunky gold bangle that complemented the dress’s luxurious vibe. She sported a super glowy, flawless glam look including a luminous, full-coverage base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy blush, champagne highlight and a perfectly complementary deep ruby lip. Her hair was effortlessly styled into soft waves cascading down her shoulders and neck.
View the post here.
Posing under a dreamy nighttime backdrop with soft lights and palm trees in the distance, the photo captured the YouTuber in her element—poised and radiant. We‘re obsessed with the flirty, feminine design of the dress, striking a balance between elegance and playfulness. The silky number’s ruffled layers and flattering cut make it a must-have for the season’s festivities, from intimate dinners to glamorous holiday parties. Shop the look here, and browse more styles at loveshackfancy.com.
“almost Christmas!! 🎄,” the Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina with her older sister, Erin, captioned the beautiful image.
“Obsessed w this dress ❤️,” one fan commented.
“Stunning. Perfect. Angel,” another gushed.
Today, the two-time SI Swimsuit model who posed in Puerto Rico for her 2023 debut with the brand and traveled to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai for this year’s magazine, uses her platform to share lifestyle, beauty and fashion updates and faves with her fans. She’s also built a close-knit community of followers through candidly speaking about mental health issues and sharing her own experiences with anxiety. She first began posting online a decade ago and attributes her success with the fact that her followers really “grew up” with her. Thumannn never shied away from sharing the nuances of going through her teenage years and navigating her early twenties, and, as a result, her fans were able to connect, relate and never feel alone.
“[I] ended up growing up with my audience and showing my life along the way,” she explained. “The good and the bad, and all that comes with the awkward stages of growing up.”