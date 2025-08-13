Ellie Thumann Just Brought a Lacy Edge to Western Glam
Ellie Thumann’s latest concert look is perfectly countrygirl-chic—fitting for the three-time SI Swimsuit model who has been giving our Instagram feed wondrous western ’fits all summer long.
“Come with me to a Chris Stapleton concert in my home city of Phoenix,” Thumann said in a 25-second reel posted on Monday. She gushed that the 11-time Grammy Award-winning country artist was “one of [her] favorite singers,” adding, “I want to thank Seat Geek for hooking us up with the most amazing tickets.”
View Thumann’s post here.
In the reel, Thumann took her followers through her night, starting with her concert-ready outfit and wrapping up with scenes from the show at Desert Diamond Arena. The 23-year-old’s look was both simple and chic, pairing a white tank—with sheer, lace detailing—with matching-colored micro shorts and maroon cowboy boots for a hint of color.
She added some gold jewelry, including dainty necklaces and a flower ring, to complete her ensemble.
“dream concert!! dream outfit!!” one user gushed.
“Fittt😍,” a fan confirmed.
“You have the best wardrobe known to man,” another commenter declared.
Thumann may just be the poster child for elevated western-wear this summer, and her SI Swimsuit Runway Show ensembles started off the season with a bang.
In one look, the brand staple sported a studded triangle string suit from PARAMIDONNA with a Denimcratic bolero of a similar hue. Finished off with a cowboy hat adorned with silver hearts, Thumann confidently strutted the catwalk in Miami, Fla. The model also posted a clip of her runway walk while wearing the look to TikTok, coupled with The Guess Who’s “American Woman.”
But the inspo didn’t stop when Swim Week wrapped in late May. In late June, Thumann told her Instagram followers “howdy from the ranch” with a post from Jackson, Wyo. In its cover slide, she rocked another cowboy hat—this time in ivory—paired with a long-sleeved olive green button-up, black micro shorts, a teeny crop top and caramel brown cowboy boots.
In July, she sported two more Western looks in Wyoming. The model added a staple oversized bomber jacket to her rotation as she posed in front of rolling hills; then she looked as comfy as ever while modeling for, sharing frames in their apparel on Instagram one week later.
“And just like that, we are back for another year at my most favorite place in the entire world,” Thumann beamed in a YouTube vlog from the Cowboy State. “It feels so right.”