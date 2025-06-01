Ellie Thumann 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Ellie Thumann walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder, XANDRA, Jessie Murph and 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Thumann is a three-time SI Swimsuit model and content creator known for her lifestyle, beauty and fashion YouTube channel. The Arizona native made her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and has since returned for back-to-back features in Mexico and Bermuda. With her cool style and honest, down-to-earth energy, Thumann has become a favorite among fans, consistently showing up as her most authentic self both in front of and beyond the camera.
Swim Week is the ultimate celebration of summer style, and SI Swimsuit brought the heat once again. The two-day activation included a beachfront brunch, poolside programming, a Coppertone-sponsored Beach Club and an unforgettable runway show at the W South Beach on May 31. Each event spotlighted the brand’s ongoing commitment to confidence, inclusivity and redefining what it means to feel beautiful in your own skin.