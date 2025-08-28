Step Aside LBD, Ellie Thumann Is All About a Little White Number This Summer
Ellie Thumann just made a strong case for swapping your classic little black dress for a crisp, clean white one, and we’re taking notes on her latest Instagram post.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model and longtime Alo Yoga ambassador looked effortlessly cool in the Alosoft Encore Tennis Dress ($118), a sleek and sporty mini made from the brand’s signature buttery-soft fabric. With its body-skimming silhouette and built-in onesie, the all-in-one piece delivers the perfect combo of comfort, support and style.
The 23-year-old posed barefoot in a grassy field in the short video clip that led her latest carousel, striking dreamy poses with the golden sunlight glinting off her sculpted frame. She layered on just the right accessories to elevate the look without overcomplicating it—a chunky gold charm necklace, a printed head scarf and the ultimate Western touch: brown cowboy boots. In her hand, she held wire-rim sunglasses as a casual prop, showing off her laid-back summer energy and signature polished minimalism.
Later slides included a digital camera snap with all the vintage time stamp details, along with a close-up of Thumann’s glowing glam. Her makeup featured feathered brows, wispy lashes, a glossy pink lip and a luminous base that highlighted her jawline and cheekbones.
Known for her fashion-forward, coastal-casual aesthetic, Thumann has been living her best life this summer—splitting time between campaign shoots, brand trips and sun-soaked days at home in Charleston. Whether she’s lounging in swimwear or layering up for a night out, the Arizona native consistently proves she’s a master of blending simplicity with statement-making flair.
If this dreamy white-on-white moment is any indication, Thumann’s summer wardrobe is hitting nothing but aces.
Adanola, $85
Serve sporty and sleek in this square-neck staple. With built-in shorts, a hidden pocket and 4-way stretch fabric made from recycled materials, this lightweight mini is equal parts performance and polish. The clean lines, minimalist logo and structured shape make it a go-to for everything from court sessions to coastal walks—just toss a tote over your shoulder and you’re out the door.
Abercrombie, $70
Bringing structure to your summer fits, this sleek number is built for movement. Crafted from YPB’s sculptLUX fabric, the compressive and smoothing silhouette hugs you in all the right places without ever feeling too tight. Bonus: it’s equipped with hidden pockets, adjustable straps and built-in lining for that active-to-anywhere versatility.
LESET, $120
If you’re not looking for activewear but still want that effortless, 90s-inspired supermodel vibe, this cotton jersey tank dress is the definition of everyday ease. The subtle A-line cut, flirty mini length and signature baby bow detail add just the right amount of charm, while the 100% organic cotton keeps things soft, breathable and planet-friendly. Pair it with sneakers or ballet flats and your favorite sunnies for a perfect “I just threw this on” look.
Cou Cou, $78
For a more romantic take on the white mini, this dreamy pointelle cotton dress channels vintage lingerie aesthetics in the best way. With scalloped straps, delicate eyelet detailing and a high square neckline, it offers a subtle dose of flirtiness while remaining sweet and timeless. It’s ideal for everything from garden picnics to coffee runs with your bestie.
