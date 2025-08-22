Here’s How Ellie Thumann Styled Activewear for a Beach Day
Ellie Thumann knows how to turn any setting into a style moment—and her latest look proves that even a cozy activewear set can be beach-day chic.
The 23-year-old model shared a dreamy new photo dump to Instagram, where she gave athleisure a light, summery twist. Thumann, a longtime ambassador for Alo Yoga, kept things monochromatic and minimal in a crisp all-white look built from some of the brand’s bestselling pieces.
View the post here.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In the cover snap, the Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, stood on the shore with her feet in the sand. She flaunted her sculpted midriff in Alo’s Airmesh Venus Bralette ($48)—a breathable, micro-mesh piece designed for lightweight support and style. Over it, she tossed the new Cropped Accolade Crewneck ($118) around her shoulders for a layered, laid-back vibe. She completed the look with the Accolade Shorts ($68), with a rolled waistband and French terry fabric giving off an effortless, comfortable fit and charm. Thumann was captured adjusting her slick back bun with a coordinated white scrunchie.
Shop more at aloyoga.com.
The minimalist fit was accessorized to perfection with a charm necklace, gold bangle, rings and sleek black Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, proving once again that Thumann never skips the details. The content creator, best known for her lifestyle, fashion and beauty vlogs on YouTube, later posed in front of a lush floral backdrop, showing off her glowing complexion and slim figure yet again. Subtle gray skies only added to the aesthetic—every content creator knows that diffused lighting is the ultimate natural filter.
“@alo 🌊 #ad,” she kept her caption super simple with a fitting emoji, tag and disclosure of the sponsored post.
“Giving 😍,” bff Hannah Meloche commented.
“Obsessed,” Ava Jules added.
“the blue print 🫧,” Truly Blessed Jewels chimed.
Whether she’s glamming up for major red carpets, walking in Fashion Week shows or posing in paradise for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Thumann’s style stays rooted in approachability. She first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2023 and has returned for three consecutive features, posing in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.
“Year three, oh my gosh. I feel like it never gets less scary,” she said while on the red carpet at the official 2025 issue launch in New York City in May. “This part is very intimidating, but I feel like I’ve grown so much over the last three years. And the feeling of going down the elevator [from] the first year to now is so surreal. It’s been so nice to reunite with everyone as well, and I’m just excited for a really fun night.”