Ellie Thumann’s Metallic Magenta Bikini From Mexico Screams Barbiecore
Ellie Thumann’s sophomore SI Swimsuit feature in Mexico was nothing short of showstopping. The 23-year-old content creator, best known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty vlog-style videos on YouTube, embraced bold and vibrant patterns and colors while on location with photographer Yu Tsai, posing for the milestone 60th anniversary issue last year.
Inspired by ’80s swimsuit editorials, the styling in Cancun featured striking colors, sleek swimwear and statement jewelry, resulting in stylish high-fashion moments that were both sporty and glamorous.
One look in particular—Thumann's metallic magenta bikini—perfectly captured the trendy, flirty, feminine Barbiecore aesthetic, blending playful femininity with confident flair.
Thumann, who is originally from Arizona, has been making waves in the fashion world since her debut with the brand in 2023. Her first photo shoot took place in Puerto Rico with photographer Derek Kettela and was marked by Western vibes and all-denim pieces. Thumann’s journey with the iconic brand has been one of growth and self-discovery, as she’s gained confidence both on and off camera.
“It's very surreal just seeing everyone and knowing everyone this year and having more confidence with it,” she shared while on the red carpet at the launch event in New York City last May. “Being younger [than some other models] and feeling so overwhelmed on this exact carpet last year, it’s crazy to now have so much confidence that SI Swim has given me throughout the last year and through the experiences with them.”