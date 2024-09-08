Ellie Thumann’s Fall Street Style of Textured Knit and Baggy Denim Is Simple and Chic
Summer may not be officially over (Sept. 22 marks the close of the season), but we’re already happily ushering in the fall. Of course, we’re not quite ready for the summer weather to leave us. But we are excited for all of the things that next season has to offer (the fashion, the glam, the home decor, the flavors and more).
With the arrival of New York Fashion Week on Sept. 6, fall fashion has already begun in earnest. Sure, there are the fall runway collections which all of the best brands will display during the week-long event. But when we talk about fall fashion at NYFW, we’re typically referring to the inspirational street styles that our favorite fashionable models and celebrities are rocking as they hop from one event to the next.
Don’t get us wrong, we love the event for the runway fashion put on display, but we perhaps love it even more for the chic style of its many attendees. Take Ellie Thumann, for example. The SI Swimsuit model and content creator arrived to New York earlier this week ahead of the official event kick-off on Friday. With a few days of buffer time between her arrival and the commencement of high-fashion events, the 22-year-old had the chance to show off some of her more casual fall styles.
This year, Thumann is leaning into some of our favorite trends: baggy denim and over-the-shoulder knits. In that vein, she paired dark wash baggy denim with a white tank and cream sweater (which she casually slung over her shoulders) for an afternoon out in the city. The look, which she shared in a recent TikTok, is just the fall inspo we need as we begin transitioning our closet for the season.