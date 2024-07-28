Ellie Thumann’s Vibrant Teal Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit Is Our Pick of the Season
Each year, the SI Swimsuit fashion team styles brand photo shoots with an eye toward highlighting some of the season’s best swimwear trends. Each tropical destination is assigned a theme and swimsuits are chosen accordingly.
After looking through the results of the 2024 issue, we can say with confidence that this was the year of the one-piece. Sure, one-pieces have been gaining popularity for years now. But there seemed to be an overwhelming number worn for this year’s magazine—each one as unique as the last.
To prove as much, we’re going to direct you to Ellie Thumann’s photo shoot in Mexico. Her second brand feature was all white sand beaches, verdant trees and bright swimwear. The 22-year-old wore a handful of swimsuits that we simply can’t get over, many of which were sleek one-pieces. But perhaps our favorite of all was a vibrant teal cut-out one-piece from Ocean Ave by Riot Swim.
We loved the swimsuit not simply for its bright hue—which happened to complement the bright blue ocean perfectly—and flattering high cut, but for its really unique strappy detailing, which created daring front cut-outs.
Ocean Ave by Riot Swim Biscayne One Piece - Emerald, $80 (riotswim.com)
Ocean Ave by Riot Swim’s strappy one-piece features just about everything you might want in a swimsuit: a flattering silhouette, a unique one-shoulder fit and a variety of bright colors to choose from. For a look that is sure to turn heads, follow Thumann’s lead and opt for this turquoise number for your next vacation.