Ellie Thumann’s Sparkly Blue Two-Piece Is an Eye-Catching Vacation Staple
For the past two years, popular content creator Ellie Thumann has graced the pages of the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Joining the brand for her debut was, according to the 23-year-old, a dream come true. She had been in the modeling industry for years—posing for brand campaigns and the like—prior to her 2023 SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico. But earning that particular magazine feature felt like a step in the right direction.
Thumann’s experience was exactly what she had dreamed it would be—and not simply because she was posing for Derek Kettela on an SI Swimsuit set. It was, of course, a momentous moment for her career. But, more than that, it was a full-circle moment. In a vlog from the trip, the Arizona native explained how the styling on set was practically made for her. For the Puerto Rico photo shoot, the brand’s fashion editors chose a Western chic theme. As a result, the swimwear and accessories were all denim or denim-inspired. For Thumann, it was the perfect tribute to her everyday style, which often has a Western flare.
Her latest photo shoot with the brand—a second consecutive feature in Mexico—was markedly different. Gone were the denim hats and the chaps. The Western flare was replaced by something a little more flashy. For the 2024 photo shoot, the fashion editors were inspired by 1980s editorials. The resulting swimwear and accessories worn by Thumann (and the handful of other models who traveled to Mexico) were sporty and a touch flashy, too. The styling was all loud colors, sleek swimsuits and extravagant jewelry.
The following two-piece from Santa Brands is the perfect example. Thumann sported the deep blue sequined number for photos on the beach—and the bright hue complemented the ocean backdrop perfectly if you ask us. The swimsuit wasn’t over-the-top in form (it was just a triangle top and tie-side bottoms, after all), but it was eye-catching in color and detail (sequins have a way of drawing attention).
Santa Brands Capri Blue Triangle Dahlia Bikini, $305 (santa-brands.com)
We love this set for its simple, sleek form and its bright, eye-catching hue. The triangle top and tie-side bottoms are classics, meaning they may never go out of style. If that isn’t endorsement enough, then the above photo of Thumann in the set should be. Snag it while it lasts!