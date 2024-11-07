Ellie Thumann Welcomes Trench Coat Season in Glamorous White Number, Black Boots
From where we’re sitting, this fall has seemed unseasonably warm. Sure, there have been bouts of cooler weather and coat-worthy days. But, by and large, we haven’t found ourselves needing all the layers that this time of year normally demands.
Perhaps that’s why—at the start of November—we’re only just starting to take notice of some of our favorite seasonal fashion trends. Every year, there are always a few that never fail to catch our eye (and inspire fashion choices of our own). In the past few years, the list has included the likes of cardigans, low-waisted denim, wide-calf boots and, of course, trench coats.
The latter has become somewhat of a seasonal staple (at least, in our minds). And one that we can absolutely get behind. The style is just as classic as it is classy. And it’s the perfect light layer to accompany these not-yet-so-cold days.
If you, like us, are in search of some inspiration to push you to make that trench coat purchase (one we can assure you that you won’t regret), then we have the perfect tip for you. While trench coats certainly aren’t wanting among the most fashionable—by which we mean there are many popular sources to turn to for inspo—the latest to sport the chic look was our very own Ellie Thumann.
Recently, the content creator took her best fall trench for a spin in the city, and (thankfully) documented every moment of it on her Instagram. Since we’re used to seeing camel-colored trenches decorate the streets this time of year, Thumann’s cream-colored pick was a little out of the box—in the best way. She paired the midi-length coat with a thick black leather belt, a black handbag and short black boots.
The coat itself was, of course impeccable. But what was even more impressive was the 23-year-old’s contrasting styling. The addition of the black accessories really made the bright cream coat pop.
It wasn’t the first time that the young model had impressed us with her impeccable sense of style. Whether on the red carpet or simply enjoying an afternoon out in the city, Thumann has a habit of styling an incredibly glamorous outfit and inspiring us in the process. And it’s not the first time that she has proven herself willing to buck norms and sport bright off-white hues for the fall. During Milan Fashion Week in September, she did the same, donning a white lace midi dress—and carrying vestiges of summer fashion into the autumn season.