Ellie Thumann Turns White Suiting, Ab-Baring Button-Down Into Statement-Making Style at Milan Fashion Week
Fall has officially begun, but Ellie Thumann isn’t quite ready to pack away her summer whites just yet. Listen, we get it. With the afternoon temperatures still reaching the high 70s in some areas, we’re finding it easy to convince ourselves that the summer months are still in full swing. And our fashion is following suit!
In the days of old, white past Labor Day was considered a faux pas. Now, it’s a fashion statement. Thumann made as much clear during an appearance at Milan Fashion Week. The American model and content creator has been in Italy for the past week, moving from runway event to after-party and back in the best style. But her recent all-white style might just have been our favorite from among her Italian looks thus far.
For a BOSS event, Thumann decided to style an end-of-summer white monochromatic outfit. Complete with an oversized white blazer, low-waisted, wide-leg slacks and a cropped button down, the look was the picture of transitional fashion with its daringly bright hue and fall-fit form (after all, what’s better than a good autumn suit?).
The model added a delicate pair of white kitten heels, silver earrings and a black leather handbag (a nice pop of contrasting color) to the white set and took to the streets of Milan.
It may have been our favorite from the event, but it wasn’t the only all-white look Thumann has worn during Milan Fashion Week. Last week, she likewise styled an all-white delicate lace maxi with white heels for a different event appearance. In any case, we’re taking inspiration from both—and, like Thumann, holding onto our summer whites just that much longer.