Kate Love Embraces Bright White Swimwear for Late Summer Pool Day
When it comes to elegant style, we know we can rely on Canadian model Kate Love for the best recs. All of her outfits—whether styled for a casual afternoon out, an upscale evening or a beach day—have a certain simplicity to them. She rarely springs for the dramatic, as her fashion choices tend to be classic and minimalistic in the very best way.
So, when it comes to late summer poolside style, it’s really no surprise that Love’s go-to look features a classic silhouette and a bright white hue. The 36-year-old documented her recent pool day in an elegant swimsuit from Monday Swimwear, a brand tailored to the stylish and minimalistic shopper (in other words, Love’s type).
Monday Swimwear Sorrento Top, $98 and Byron Bottom, $80 (mondayswimwear.com)
For those pool or beach days when you want just a little bit more support and structure to your swimwear, Monday Swimwear’s Sorrento Top has got you covered. The underwire top offers support and shape at the same time that is fabulously flattering. Pair it with the high-waisted Sorrento Bottom ($79), or follow Love’s lead and spring for the more traditional cut found in the Byron Bottom.
Colorful (animal) prints might be in for summer 2024, but Love is making the case for something a little different—and we are totally buying into it. After all, a classic white swimsuit never goes out of style.