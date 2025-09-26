Ellie Thumann Proves Taupe and Chocolate Are the Ultimate Fall Color Combo
Ellie Thumann is fully embracing fall fashion—and we’re officially taking notes.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model and content creator kicked off Milan Fashion Week with a front row appearance at Max Mara, and her latest look might just be one of her most sophisticated yet. True to the brand’s timeless Italian minimalism, Thumann’s ensemble was a masterclass in monochromatic layering, blending warm taupes and rich chocolate browns for a look that felt elevated, earthy and utterly on-trend.
Fall-ready fashion with quiet edge
The South Carolina-based model styled a ribbed taupe tank top featuring a square neckline with a flowing, pleated, corpcore maxi skirt in another, slightly darker neutral warm tone. The voluminous silhouette pooled gently at her feet, grounding the look with drama and structure. Wrapped around her waist was an asymmetrical dark brown belt that added contrast and cinched the whole ensemble together.
But the real standout was a pair of suede, chocolate opera gloves that added richness and texture.
“@maxmara making feel like an edgy princess,” the Arizona native captioned the IG carousel.
Fresh, glowy glam
With such strong lines and layered textures in her outfit, Thumann kept her glam luminous and natural. Celebrity makeup artist Kate Glanfield gave the 23-year-old a dewy base, terracotta-toned blush, feathery brows, champagne eyeshadow and a glossy nude-brown lip.
The YouTuber’s hair, styled by Andrew Dylan, was equally sleek. Long, pin-straight strands were pulled straight back from her face, with no part in sight, giving the entire look a chic, editorial finish.
Fans and friends react
“Beautiful,” Sharina Gutierrez comment.
“Look at u go!” Ava Jules exclaimed.
“wow wow wow,” Sara Walker wrote.
“Ur smile is so so pretty,” one fan gushed.
“Okkkk that is gorgeous,” another chimed in.
In addition to returning to Max Mara’s front row for another season, Thumann is fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week and a series of Alo Yoga campaigns.
Her fans—more than 4.4 million strong across social platforms—know her for her sunny personality, relatable content and signature “hot girl walks.” But she’s also always keeping it real with followers when sharing the ins and outs of the modeling industry and her experience with anxiety.
And with another Milan Fashion Week moment under her belt, Thumann proves once again that you don’t need loud prints or over-the-top silhouettes to make a powerful fashion statement—just great tailoring, tonal depth and a whole lot of confidence.