Sharina Gutierrez
An entrepreneur, sound guide, mother and wife, Sharina Gutierrez has been modeling since the age of 12. She’s worked with major brands like Ralph Lauren, Estee Lauder, Reebok, L'Officiel and Rimmel London, and has graced the pages of notable publications like Vogue and Elle.
Gutierrez and her partner, Russ Theriot, are the proud cofounders of Mama Mantra, a brand that focuses on spreading positivity to families while encouraging parents and children to believe in themselves. The platform provides everything from parenting tips to advice for raising socially conscious children.
She strongly believes that “love always wins,” and thus Gutierrez uses her platforms to promote self-love while using her own life experience to encourage individuals to never give up on their dreams. Gutierrez makes her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2024 edition as a cowinner of the ’23 Swim Search open casting call.