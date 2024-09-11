Emily DiDonato Is Taking Cues From Blair Waldorf in Plaid Mini Skirt and High Heels
It’s New York Fashion Week, which means at least two things. One, we’re on the lookout for the next big trends to sweep the fashion world (will report back with findings). Two, all of the most fashionable celebrities have descended upon the city to get their fill of fashion and likewise prove their own impeccable senses of style.
Among those making the most of all that NYFW has to offer is Emily DiDonato. The American model headed into the city over the weekend for a variety of fashion week obligations—and in good style, too.
Her chosen outfit for the day? A Blair Waldorf-inspired take on schoolgirl chic. She paired a gray plaid mini skirt with a white turtleneck, navy blue hoodie and white high heels with socks. While perhaps not intentional, the look would have been a good fit for the Gossip Girl character.
The moment wasn’t short of pop culture associations, either. Sure, it looked like an outfit that Waldorf might wear, but DiDonato’s Instagram post paid homage to another fashionable fictional New Yorker: Carrie Bradshaw.
She set the Instagram video of herself crossing a city street to the sound of the television character saying, “So, I walked. I walked 48 blocks in $400 shoes.” If nothing else, Bradshaw was known for her addiction to high heels, and particularly Manolo Blahniks. It was only natural for DiDonato to draw parallels between her chic bright white high heels and the fashionable pairs the fictional character might have worn.