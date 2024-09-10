Aly Raisman Glistens in Sequined Black Mini Dress at New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week may have only just kicked off on Friday, Sept. 6, but it’s already been an eventful one for former professional gymnast Aly Raisman. This past weekend in New York played host to several luxury designer fashion shows, and the athlete had the chance to attend several—and all in style.
At this point, we’ve grown accustomed to Raisman in her sense of fashion. She packed away her leotards years ago, and ever since, has been showing off her excellent sense of style. Whether on the sidelines of a sporting event (most recently, the U.S. Open), in the crowd at a fashion show or at an after-party, the 30-year-old is sure to be dressed in her best.
On Saturday alone, the six-time Olympic medalist dressed up two different outfits for two different fashion shows. To the Jonathan Simkhai presentation in Hudson Yards, Raisman donned a simple black long-sleeved mini and pointed heels. And while we had immense appreciation for the high-fashion look, it was her second one that really caught our attention.
For a stop at the Prabal Gurung spring 2025 ready-to-wear fashion show, Raisman wore a stunning black velour dress, featuring a flattering deep V-neckline and studded with glistening diamond sequins. She paired the mini with strappy black high heels and a pop of hot pink in the form of a Mean Girls-inspired clutch.
With several days left in the NYFW event, we can only hope that there is more high-fashion to come from Raisman.