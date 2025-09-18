Emily DiDonato Just Made Sheer Cashmere the Ultimate Transitional Fall Piece
Emily DiDonato is stepping into fall with the ultimate layering essential. The SI Swimsuit icon just partnered with Intimissimi to spotlight their viral Ultralight Cashmere collection—and she proved exactly why these pieces are everywhere right now.
Styling
In her latest Instagram carousel, the 34-year-old wore the Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top ($65) in gray. She paired it with dark wash denim, black boots, sleek sunglasses and a matching black purse. In the first photo, she bent down to grab something from her bag, showing off the top’s delicate, sheer texture. In the next snap, she flashed a bright smile in an overhead selfie, highlighting her fresh glam with rosy cheeks, feathered brows and glossy lips.
She later switched into the burgundy high-neck version, styled with black barrel jeans for an edgier vibe. And to close out the carousel, DiDonato curled up at home with a cup of tea, all cozy in the best-selling brown boatneck top, paired with matching satin lace shorts for the perfect monochrome lounge look that transitions seamlessly from the streets to the sheets.
“Cashmere for fall >> @intimissimi #intimissimi #intimissimigirls #sponsored,” the 34-year-old captioned the post.
Inside the viral cashmere collection
Intimissimi’s Ultralight with Cashmere line has developed cult status thanks to its blend of 85% modal, 9% cashmere and 6% elastane. The fabric is soft, breathable and sheer, making it ideal for layering or for standing alone as a statement. Lightweight enough for transitional weather yet warm enough to carry into winter, the tops are as versatile as they are romantic.
The boatneck is the breakout favorite, but the collection also includes scoop neck, lace v-neck and high neck styles—all priced at $65. New fall shades like brown, nude, ivory and beige join the classic neutrals, offering endless outfit options. Worn tucked into tailored trousers, layered under blazers or styled with silk shorts like DiDonato’s edit, these tops embody the “quiet luxury” aesthetic without losing approachability.
The brand has also recently expanded into cozy cotton staples, doubling down on comfort-first wardrobe basics.
DiDonato‘s forever supermodel energy
For longtime fans, this is peak DiDonato. The New York native, who became the face of Maybelline in her late teens and has appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit six times, always nails that blend of aspirational and approachable. Today, she balances her glamorous modeling career with motherhood—raising daughter Teddy and son Oliver with husband Kyle Peterson—and running her skincare brand, Covey.
Whether she’s jetting to Ibiza in a designer gown or leaning into fall layers, DiDonato continues to prove that she’s a fashion icon with staying power.