We’re Obsessed With the Stylish Details of Emily DiDonato’s Splurge-Worthy New Dress
Emily DiDonato’s Ibiza wardrobe is what dreams are made of. The SI Swimsuit icon, who posed for the magazine six separate years and traveled everywhere from Turks and Caicos and Hawai’i to Switzerland and Namibia, dazzled in a luxe olive green look. She showed off the fun, flirty midi dress in her latest Instagram post, and we’re obsessed with the chic, unique details of the SIEDRES number.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Milda Dress ($620), sold on FWRD, features a low scoop neckline, halter straps, a flowy asymmetrical hem, a cinched one-piece swimsuit-inspired waist, a sultry hip cut-out and gorgeous gold hardware accents on the low-waist portion.
DiDonato, who became the face of Maybelline beauty in her late teens, is a certified fashion icon. She’s constantly putting together super stylish, cool looks and exuding that coveted effortless supermodel energy. Whether it’s an oversized sweater and jeans, a summery tailored linen set or a glamorous red carpet-ready gown, she’s always serving.
The New York native accessorized her latest ensemble with wrap-around brown flip-flop sandals, a woven purse with a black handle and dainty gold hoop earrings. Her makeup was glowy and rosy as ever, featuring a generous sweep of vibrant blush, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a glossy mauve lip.
“Ibiza Emily still going strong,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel. Her long dark locks were tousled into natural beach waves and parted to one side for extra volume and an undone, fresh-off-the-beach vibe. She flaunted her sculpted figure, mesmerizing blue eyes and impeccable posing skills, standing on an outdoor deck in the first pic and against a white wall beside a massive cactus in the next two slides.
“OK BEACH BABE,” Sarah Fennel commented.
“She’s glowinggggg,” Violetta Komyshan added.
“Correction: SERVING. Ibiza Emily is still serving looks. 🔥,” one fan gushed.
“Jaw is on the floooooooor!!!,” Analee Grace exclaimed.
DiDonato also showed off the ’fit on TikTok, posing along to an upbeat remix blend of Addison Rae’s “Aquamarine” and Britney Spears’s “Gimme More.”
“Me on my way to dinner in Europe in an outfit I’d never wear in America,” she wrote as the on-screen text, adding in the caption: “who is she.”
The model is on vacation in Ibiza with her husband, Kyle Peterson. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and are parents to daughter Teddy and son Oliver.
Today, DiDonato uses her platform to share glimpses of her glamorous modeling life, the realities of motherhood and her work as founder of skincare brand Covey.