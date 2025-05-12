Emily Ratajkowski Turns Simple Brown Mini Dress Into Chic Fashion Moment
The start of summer means easy, breezy mini dresses that transition effortlessly from errands to beach to rooftop bar, and Emily Ratajkowski has found her staple for the season. The supermodel and two-time SI Swimsuit alum took a trip out west to check out the grand opening of CHAGEE Modern Tea House at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and partnered with the Chinese tea beverage company.
In her latest Instagram video, the Inamorata Woman founder showed off her cute outfit and day as an influencer, full of photo ops, meeting the team and drinking some delicious milk tea.
“A quick trip to LA to check out @usachagee’s first US store Grand Opening at Westfield Century City! 🍵 Congratulations,” the 33-year-old captioned the clip shared with her 29.2 million followers on May 11. She donned a simple, sweet brown mini dress from Mirror Palais with a scoop neckline, low, open-back, skater silhouette and thick straps.
The mom of one, who shares her son Sylvester with ex-husband Sebastian Bear McClard, accessorized with a cute small black purse from The Row and strappy black heels from FEMME LA. Her dark brown locks were smooth and straight, with her viral haircut fiasco on its way to recovery. The My Body author flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and flawless beauty, opting for a minimal glam look including feathered brows, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes, smoky winged eyeliner and a glossy, plump mauve lip.
Today, Ratajkwoski uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her exciting, jet-setting life as a fashion and modeling icon. But, the High Low with EmRata podcast host also knows that having a large following comes with responsibility, and she’s constantly advocating for causes she cares about, including reproductive rights and closing the pay gap.
“There’s really just no right and wrong to me—especially for young women. The rest of culture is always telling us what we should and shouldn’t do—not only what we should look like, but what we should do with our lives—and instead of having women support women and whatever their choices are, they’re putting each other down and giving them something else to worry about,” she shared. “We’re all ingrained with these crazy misogynistic patriarchal tendencies, but if a woman still feels empowered, despite the negative influences in her life, we should never reject her. People forget—women haven’t even had the vote for a hundred years. And I get it, we’ve come up as millennials and we’ve seen this amazing growth—we live in a very different world than my mom grew up in. But that said, I think it’s really important to remember what a short amount of time this has happened in—this female revolution—and that we’re still very much in the middle of a battleground. That’s why it’s so important to show up, and get arrested, and get people’s attention.”