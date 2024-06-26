Emma Chamberlain’s Ab-Baring Red Leather Vogue World Look Is a Lesson in Dressing Bold
Emma Chamberlain turned up the heat at the Place Vendôme during Vogue World in Paris this weekend. The content creator, who is best known for her YouTube channel, worked with designer Rick Owens Online and donned the most stunning, under-boob- and ab-baring red set featuring a barely-there cloth micro tank top and a high-waisted fitted leather maxi skirt.
Hair guru Davide Barbieri kept the daring fashion moment super chic with a straight slicked hairdo and makeup artist Sophia Sinot opted for a sultry, chiseled smoky glam look. The entire ensemble was styled by image architect Jared Ellner, who never fails to impress. The Northern California native kept her accessories super minimal, with just small diamond hoops and a matching cherry red manicure.
The 23-year-old practically broke the internet with her post of the ’fit on Instagram, as she struck a bold smolder and proved her modeling skills for the camera.
“wowww,” Olivia Ponton commented.
“Yeah that’s actually a certified serve,” Brittany Broski added.
“Devoured,” Amanda Pavillard wrote.
“ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS,” Samantha Tan chimed.
“wow no notes you’re perfect,” Hayley Williams agreed.
“Emma in her hot girl era (she always was),” one fan declared.
“i fear no one’s ever looked this good,” another gushed.
The Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain podcast host has become a staple in the fashion industry over the past several years. The red carpet host has also collaborated with numerous big-name brands including Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Levi’s and Miu Miu.