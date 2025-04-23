Florence Pugh Brings the Drama in Head-Turning Sheer Lace Gown at European ‘Thunderbolts*’ Premiere
Florence Pugh is one super-chic superhero—and that’s true in every multiverse.
The 29-year-old actress has been making the rounds the last few weeks to promote her highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts*, which means fans of the stylish star have been graced with some incredible looks recently, courtesy of her one-of-a-kind fashion.
And this was true again this week, when Pugh took to the red carpet for a special screening of the film alongside the rest of the A-list cast in the UK, where she donned a gown so gorgeous, it deserves its own MCU franchise.
There’s no denying the black, sheer gown was an absolute show-stopper! Comprised of a delicate-looking lace, the design began at the top with thin straps before dipping into a sweetheart neckline. There was a striped pattern mimicking boning stitched across the bodice, which skimmed down the body before flaring out into a layered train just below the hip. Glittering fabric flowers were also stitched all across the front, adding a unique depth and texture to the ensemble. For accessories, she kept her neck bare but opted for a couple of bracelets and matching dangly earrings.
Pugh’s signature short blonde bob was slicked back off of her face, allowing her makeup to be the star—and oh, how it was. With a graphic orange eyeshadow shaped in stunning angles on her eyes, the rest of her glam was kept to a minimum, with her natural-looking skin being paired with powerful eyebrows and a pinky-nude matte lip.
But this daring outfit wasn’t the only risk Pugh took for the film, as she recently revealed she all but “begged” Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, to let her do her own stunt for the film: namely, jumping off of the world’s second tallest building.
“It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer and closer to shooting, they were like, ‘Yeah, we don’t think it’s gonna happen, it’s just gonna be a crazy insurance ordeal, and obviously we’re not going to throw F.P. off the second-tallest building in the world,’” she told Fandango in an interview. “I was like, ‘What the [...], of course we are. We have to do that!’ So I was being a sassy Karen just emailing Kevin and being like, ‘Kevin, this is going to do wonders for the press tour, we have to do this!’”
The Marvel execs did eventually give in to Pugh’s demand, and she performed the stunt, which can be seen in the film—though, as someone horrified of heights, I’ll be watching that particular scene through my fingers.
Be sure to catch Thunderbolts* when it hits theaters May 2!