Florence Pugh Is Superhero Chic in Mini Dress and Knee-High Boots for Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Press
There’s no denying Florence Pugh is one super-stylish superhero, but a recent post on her socials further cemented the 29-year-old actress as one to watch when it comes to press tour fashion.
In a new Instagram photo drop, the star showed off an incredibly on-brand look that appeared to take inspiration from her character’s Black Widow roots for what she noted was “Week 1” of press for Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts—but with a slick, modern spin. In the film, Pugh will reprise her role of Yelena Belova, an accomplished assassin who was trained to fight side-by-side with the iconic Black Widow (before she met her tragic fate in Avengers: Endgame, of course—sorry, still not over it).
Dressed in a fitted blazer-style mini dress with shining accents dotted all over the body, Pugh’s waist was cinched with a wide leather belt finished with a silver buckle and matching accents. But, truth be told, the real star of the ensemble was the knee-high, slouchy, high-heel boot, which absolutely screamed, “Hello, I will kick your butt and look like a million dollars while doing it. Have a nice day.”
To allow the unique outfit to shine, Pugh’s make-up was left soft in contrast to the stark, dark vibe, with neutrals on the eyes and a pop of pink on the lips. Her hair was slicked back in a chic 2000’s-style spiky updo to further channel Yelena’s cool-and-cocky attitude.
In the photos, Pugh tagged stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who was also responsible for her all-white Stella McCartney look at CinemaCon this past weekend, where Pugh walked the red carpet with her Marvel costars David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen and Wyatt Russell before taking the stage during the Walt Disney Studios presentation.
The white mini dress she wore during the convention, which was accented with sheer lace panels running down the sides and a molded corset-style top, neatly contrasts her all-black ensemble from her press events this week, adding some interesting possible context to Yelena’s potential character arc for those among us who love to read a little too much into stylists color choices during movie press tours (it’s me, I love to do that).
With regards to the film itself, Pugh surprised and exited fans when she described the overall vibe as a distinct departure from past films in the franchise, saying earlier this year: “It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes.”
You can catch Pugh in all her super-glory when Marvel’s highly-anticipated Thunderbolts hits theaters May 2, 2025—until then, we’ll be collecting her best looks from this press tour like Thanos collected those Infinity Stones.