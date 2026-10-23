Formula 1 Halloween Costume Edit, Curated by SI Swimsuit’s Fashion Editors
Halloween is just over a week away, and if you haven’t decided on a costume yet, don’t worry! There’s still time. When it comes to putting together a cute and creative ensemble for your festivities surrounding the holiday on Oct. 31, we’ve got your back.
We love a themed look here at SI Swimsuit, particularly one that speaks to a current cultural moment. And if there’s a sporty tie-in? Even better. With the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend, there’s no more timely costume than a Formula 1 superfan.
Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion team has curated three different looks that will make for a truly spectacular Halloween costume this season. Plus, each outfit features elements that you’ll certainly rewear all year long—think leather jackets, cool motorcycle boots and staples like tank tops and sunnies—so you’ll get some extra mileage out of your investment.
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Williams inspired
Featuring the navy blue and black color scheme of Atlassian Williams F1, this ensemble simply screams “it girl.” In addition to the leather jacket, micro shorts and motorcycle boots round out the look.
- LIONESS Nueve Biker Jacket, $110 (revolve.com)
- HAELO Zip Corset Tank, $200 (revolve.com)
- Mini Mini Shorts in Genuine Leather, $310 (cultnaked.com)
- Astor Black Leather Boots, $159.95 (stevemadden.com)
- Rimless Oval Sunglasses, $220 (chimi-online.com)
Ferrari vibes
Cosplay Kim Kardashian with this look, which incorporates Ferrari’s black and red color scheme. The reality star and 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model is dating driver Lewis Hamilton, so this costume incorporates several pop culture influences.
- Essential Windbreaker, $105 (us.lionessfashion.com)
- Angel Wool Tank, $75 (tankair.com)
- Bloom Pant, $70 (us.lionessfashion.com)
- SHEVOKE Silon Sunglasses, $180 (revolve.com)
- Salomon XT-6 GTX Sneakers, $200 (revolve.com)
Victory lap
Dress as a real winner with the official Formula 1 podium cap for Austin. This look also features a patchwork long-sleeved shirt and plenty of black leather to stay on theme.
- Pirelli Podium Special Edition 2026 USA Austin GP 1st Place Hat Black, $99 (paddockcollectionstore.com)
- We The Free Lainey Studded Vegan Mini Skirt, $128 (freepeople.com)
- Diesel Tele Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $200 (revolve.com)
- BRU Eyewear Poly Sunglasses, $145 (revolve.com)
- Static Black Distressed, $229.95 (stevemadden.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.