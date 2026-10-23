Formula 1 Halloween Costume Edit, Curated by SI Swimsuit’s Fashion Editors

Halloween is just over a week away, and if you haven’t decided on a costume yet, don’t worry! There’s still time. When it comes to putting together a cute and creative ensemble for your festivities surrounding the holiday on Oct. 31, we’ve got your back.

We love a themed look here at SI Swimsuit, particularly one that speaks to a current cultural moment. And if there’s a sporty tie-in? Even better. With the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend, there’s no more timely costume than a Formula 1 superfan.

Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion team has curated three different looks that will make for a truly spectacular Halloween costume this season. Plus, each outfit features elements that you’ll certainly rewear all year long—think leather jackets, cool motorcycle boots and staples like tank tops and sunnies—so you’ll get some extra mileage out of your investment.

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Williams inspired

Featuring the navy blue and black color scheme of Atlassian Williams F1, this ensemble simply screams “it girl.” In addition to the leather jacket, micro shorts and motorcycle boots round out the look.

Black and blue F1-inspired outfit | Revolve, Cult Naked, Steve Madden and CHIMI

Ferrari vibes

Cosplay Kim Kardashian with this look, which incorporates Ferrari’s black and red color scheme. The reality star and 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model is dating driver Lewis Hamilton, so this costume incorporates several pop culture influences.

Red and black F1-inspired outfit | Lioness Fashion, Tank Air and Revolve

Victory lap

Dress as a real winner with the official Formula 1 podium cap for Austin. This look also features a patchwork long-sleeved shirt and plenty of black leather to stay on theme.

Pirelli outfit | Paddock Collection, Free People, Revolve and Steve Madden

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