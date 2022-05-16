Kim Kardashian 2022: Dominican Republic
Kim Kardashian makes her SI Swimsuit debut on the 2022 cover in the Dominican Republic, photographed by Greg Swales.
Starting with her breakout reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians that first aired in 2007, Kardashian has conquered every major industry since. The mom of four has since created an uber popular mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, released a photo book, Selfish, appeared as an actress in several movies and launched many products, including her wildly successful KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Skims shapewear. She advocates for the recognition of the Armenian genocide and lobbies lawmakers—and the president—for prison reform successfully getting clemency for inmates who were wrongfully convicted. Her passion for prison reform inspired Kardashian to become a lawyer and she is completing a four-year law apprenticeship. But, even after all her monumental achievements, Kardashian still had never appeared in SI Swimsuit until she made her debut on the 2022 cover.
Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy, and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.
Kardashian's styling was influenced by sporty fashion, motocross pieces, black leather. Her team worked closely with Demna of Balenciaga. Her looks were designed to feel futuristic to match the looks Kardashian has been wearing in real life.
Hair: Chris Appleton of The Wall Group
Make-Up: Mario Dedivanovic of Forward Artists
Stylist: Danielle Levi
Photographer: Greg Swales
