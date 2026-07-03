Fourth of July Swimwear: Shop SI Swimsuit’s Official Style Guide

The Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it’s time for a leisurely few days spent by the water. Whether you’re soaking up the sunshine along the coast or packing up for a road trip ending near a body of water, a swimsuit is certainly a suitcase essential.

XANDRA was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The holiday weekend presents an occasion for you to show your pride for the U.S. by incorporating red, white and blue into your swimwear and accessories. And whether your aesthetic tends to lean sporty or girly, colorful or nautical, there’s a little something for everyone in our curated list of shoppable items below. Selected by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, the following bikinis, cover-ups and accessories make packing for your holiday weekend vacation an absolute breeze.

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Sporty spice

A classic string bikini paired with striped shorts and a baseball cap creates a classic and sporty look.

Sport-inspired swimwear | Net-a-Porter, J.Crew, Solid and Striped, Saks Fifth Avenue and TKEES

Girly gingham

A preppy gingham pattern with denim shorts is a pretty timeless aesthetic, and when worn with a trendy bucket hat and tote, you can shield yourself from the sun and carry your essentials in style.

Gingham swimwear and accessories | Juillet, Net-a-Porter, SAME and Reformation

Americana

If vivid colors are calling your name, stand out in a bright red and blue bikini (and accessories) paired with a white tank and bucket hat.

Red, white and blue swimwear | Tropic of C, Moda Operandi, Revolve, Net-a-Porter and Crocs

Sweet stripes

A subtle nautical vibe is a great way to participate in the holiday’s color scheme while making your nod to the red, white and blue palette more subtle.

Red, white and blue striped swimwear | Frankies Bikinis, Net-a-Porter, Veronica Beard and Mango

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