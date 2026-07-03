Fourth of July Swimwear: Shop SI Swimsuit’s Official Style Guide
The Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it’s time for a leisurely few days spent by the water. Whether you’re soaking up the sunshine along the coast or packing up for a road trip ending near a body of water, a swimsuit is certainly a suitcase essential.
The holiday weekend presents an occasion for you to show your pride for the U.S. by incorporating red, white and blue into your swimwear and accessories. And whether your aesthetic tends to lean sporty or girly, colorful or nautical, there’s a little something for everyone in our curated list of shoppable items below. Selected by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, the following bikinis, cover-ups and accessories make packing for your holiday weekend vacation an absolute breeze.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sporty spice
A classic string bikini paired with striped shorts and a baseball cap creates a classic and sporty look.
- Lido Venti Triangle Bikini, $220 (net-a-porter.com)
- Roxanne Assoulin The Happy Cord Gold-Tone and Cubic Zirconia Necklace, $195 (net-a-porter.com)
- 2025 Rollneck Sweater in Ivory, $128 (jcrew.com)
- Celeste Short Americana Technicolor Mosaic, $128 (solidandstriped.com)
- Favorite Daughter Go Sports Baseball Hat, $48 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Lily Liners, $65 (tkees.com)
Girly gingham
A preppy gingham pattern with denim shorts is a pretty timeless aesthetic, and when worn with a trendy bucket hat and tote, you can shield yourself from the sun and carry your essentials in style.
- The Tutti Top in Tuxedo Plaid, $140 and Chloe Bottom, $140 (juillet.com)
- Zimmermann Raffia Bucket Hat, $350 (net-a-porter.com)
- The Perfect Denim Short, $298 (samelosangeles.com)
- Call It By Your Name Sac Seau Printed Cotton Tote, $215 (net-a-porter.com)
- Shoshana Flat Sandal, $248 (thereformation.com)
Americana
If vivid colors are calling your name, stand out in a bright red and blue bikini (and accessories) paired with a white tank and bucket hat.
- Equator Top, $95 and Praia Bottom, $95 (tropicofc.com)
- Flore Flore Hillie Cotton Tank Top, $105 (modaoperandi.com)
- Devon Windsor Sun Hat, $135 (revolve.com)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Terry Shorts, $110 (net-a-porter.com)
- Miami Platform Y Strap Sandal, $49.99 (crocs.com)
Sweet stripes
A subtle nautical vibe is a great way to participate in the holiday’s color scheme while making your nod to the red, white and blue palette more subtle.
- Vivienne Striped Underwire Bikini Top, $140 and Luna Striped Bikini Bottom, $95 (frankiesbikinis.com)
- La Ligne Leo Striped Cotton Jersey Tank Top, $150 (net-a-porter.com)
- Paracord Charm Necklace, $165 (veronicabeard.com)
- DÔEN Arda Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton Shorts, $180 (net-a-porter.com)
- Criss-Cross Straps Sandals, $69.99 (shop.mango.com)
More SI Swimsuit fashion content
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.