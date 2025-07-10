The Best Black Bikinis for Every Body Type and Budget
With bikinis coming in so many different patterns and designs, it’s easy to get lost when choosing which swimsuit speaks to you the most. Sure, bright and bold colors are a necessity to keep in the wardrobe, but black bikinis deserve some more love, which is exactly why it’s time to invest in this tried-and-true design.
Known for the versatility they provide, black bikinis pair well with virtually every kind of garment. Be it a pair of high-waisted jeans, a black leather skirt or a gorgeous lace cover-up, this style goes with many everyday items, acting as a fashion-forward addition to any outfit.
With this in mind, here are some of our favorite black bikinis for every body type and budget!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Black bikinis for petite frames
For those out there who desire to make the beach your black bikini runway but don’t want anything ill-fitting for petite physiques, these brands know just how to prioritize everything you need. Perfect for smaller cups, there’s no need to worry about gaps or bumpy lines in these pieces.
Frankies Bikinis x BELLA HADID
Starting at an XXS, Frankies Bikinis is well known for its variety of sizes that fit the body and highlight the unique aspects of every frame. Additionally, with the brand’s commitment to innovation, there will never be a lack of cool black swimsuits in all shapes and sizes to choose from. We recommend the Sunday Halter Bikini Top ($90) and Dove Bikini Bottom ($90).
Monday Swimwear
Small chests being a neglected body type is a thing of the past, as the swimsuit industry is stepping into an everlasting era of celebrating all kinds of bodies. A brand that upholds this is none other than Monday Swimwear, with a generous sizing guide that’s incredibly inclusive. We especially love the look of the Palma Bikini Top ($82) and Palma Bikini Bottom ($78).
Black bikinis that accentuate curvier frames
For those out there with a fuller figure, get ready to have everyone do a double-take with the way you strut your stuff. You absolutely need a bikini that’s going to flaunt those curves, so why not check out these brands, which are going to provide just that and so much more?
Pretty Little Thing
Wave goodbye to bikinis that uncomfortably scrunch up all your curves and say “Hello” to ones that prioritize having you feel your most confident. Pretty Little Thing, and its dedicated plus-size section, PLT Plus, puts customers first when it comes to their size offerings. In our humble opinion, the details (and pricing!) of the O Ring Detail Ruched Triangle Bikini Top ($13.50) and O Ring Detail Tanga Bikini Bottoms ($7.50) cannot be beat.
Rebdolls
Not everyone is going to want a triangle bikini, and that’s okay! Sometimes those with fuller figures want a swimsuit that provides ample coverage without straying away from being a two-piece ensemble. Rebdolls is proof of this, and the brand’s extensive inventory promises well-fitting black bikinis galore. The Island Babe Wrap Halter Swim Top ($34.90) and Essential High Waist Bikini Bottom ($29.90) combo offers simple, sleek style and a literal twist on the classic silhouette.
Black bikinis that won’t hurt your bank account
Looking glamorous can be within the budget so long as you know where to shop!
Just because a swimsuit is more cost-effective doesn’t mean it has to be poor quality or basic. Bikinis can (and should!) last for several summers, and these options ensure that the swimsuits are both long-lasting and affordable.
Ardene
If you were ever curious to see whether there is a way to save some money on your summer shopping, look no further than Ardene. The brand nailed it when it came to designing pieces that are cute, flirty and, most importantly, inexpensive for the warmer weather. Case in point, the Underwire Bikini Top ($22.90) and the Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($14.90) are a sultry pairing available for under $40!
Mars The Label
Mars the Label knows how to give that opulent feeling without breaking the bank. Every piece is remarkably breathtaking and runway-ready, cementing that affordable clothing doesn’t have to be boring. For instance, The Crochet Bikini ($53.34) includes both the top and bottom, and is being sold at a price so affordable, you almost wouldn’t believe it on first glance.
Black bikinis worth the extra coins
Perhaps there is some room in your budget to reasonably splurge on a swimsuit or two. After all, a little big spending never hurt anybody! These pieces are sure to bring a little more luxury to your closet, potentially turning black bikinis into your next guilty pleasure.
Seafolly
Seafolly ensures you’re getting high-end patterns and designs you won’t find anywhere else. No two garments are the same; that’s an assurance that will be abundantly clear when scrolling through all the black bikinis this brand has. Seafolly amplifies why you just can’t put a price on innovation, and the Beau Bow Front Bandeau ($150) and Beau High Waisted Bikini Bottom ($120) are an easy favorite of ours.
ViX Paula Hermanny
Luxury brands such as ViX Paula Hermanny stress the importance of feeling like a million dollars in your swimwear. With a devotion to creating high-quality products with a high attention to detail, there’s no doubt you’re getting your money’s worth when shopping with ViX Paula Hermanny. Looking for a classic black bikini with a twist? Try the Firenze Solaro Bandeau Bikini Top ($168) and Firenze Solaro Hot Pant Bottom ($128).
In addition to these incredible pieces, here are some up-to-date black bikini style trends, so that you don’t experience FOMO.
Best black bikini trends of 2025
- Animal print: This type of swimwear is currently the trend to befriend due to how effortlessly stylish it looks. Zebra, leopard and snakeskin are just a few of the many animal prints that offer something striking and distinct.
- Micro bikinis: There is never a bad time to rock a micro bikini, as it’s a guaranteed head-turner. For such little fabric, it certainly can make a huge splash on the shore.
- Polka dot: As seen on the SI Swimsuit 2025 Swim Week runway, polka dots are making a much-deserved comeback. The vintage design is simplistic yet pretty, making it a timeless option for any occasion.
Now that you have all the deets you need on black bikinis, it’s time to head out and get your hands on a swimsuit or two (Oh, and pro-tip: to prevent your new purchase from fading, machine wash with cold water and leave it to air dry overnight. Thank us later)!